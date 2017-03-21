TCAT LPN program has openings in Elizabethton

Students must have a high school diploma or equivalent and score 70 on the HESI nursing admission exam, which measures reading, math and critical thinking subjects. The non-refundable test fee is $40, payable in Student Services in the Administration Building at the TCAT Main Campus, 426 Highway 91 north across from the Elizabethton Municipal Airport.

The registration fee for Practical Nursing is $1,316 per trimester. There is no out-of-state tuition fee. Financial Assistance, up to $2,592 per trimester, is available to qualifying students.

The practical nursing program at TCAT Elizabethton takes 12 months to complete. Graduates are prepared to take the Tennessee Board of Nursing exam to become a Licensed Practical Nurse.

For additional information, contact Patricia Henderson, student services coordinator at TCAT Elizabethton, at (423) 543-0070 or go online to www.tcatelizabethton.edu.