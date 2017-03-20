D-B dog wash Friday, March 24, to benefit animal shelters

“We will be collecting donations for the local animal shelters,” according to a news release for the event. “Donations include , but are not limited to: cat/dog food, litter, collars/leashes, blankets/towels, cleaning supplies and grooming supplies (brushes, shampoo and nail clippers). We, unfortunately, cannot accept monetary donations due to school policy.

This event will be from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the D-B Vet Science room. This can be accessed through the Center Street entrance next to the greenhouse. Pet owners will be allowed to leave their dogs and come back to pick him/her up as long as contact information is provided.