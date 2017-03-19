PROGRESS Northeast State marks 50th anniversary, continues moving forward

The vocational school opened for classes in 1966 with two buildings, six program, and just north of 30 total students. Today, the school functions as a comprehensive community college with five campuses, 150 academic programs, more than 6,100 enrolled students, and a national alumni directory. Aside from the main campus in Blountville, it has satellite operations in Kingsport, Johnson City, Bristol, Tenn., and Elizabethton.

Following is a rundown of developments at Northeast:

Northeast State earns SACSCOC continued accreditation

The Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges has continued its accreditation of Northeast State Community College as part of its routine five-year interim review of the college and its operations, the Tennessee Board of Regents announced in February. SACSCOC is the prestigious regional accreditation agency for 11 Southern states and one of seven regional education accrediting associations in the United States recognized by the U.S. Department of Education to conduct accreditation activities.

Once a college or university has been accredited, it undergoes full-scale, comprehensive reaffirmation reviews every 10 years and five-year interim reviews in between the decennial reaffirmation process. The accreditation encompasses the entire institution, including branch campuses, other instructional sites, online programs, and distance learning modalities.

RCAM holds groundbreaking for new expansion

Northeast State's Regional Center for Advanced Manufacturing (RCAM) held a groundbreaking ceremony on Dec. 16, 2016 for a new 15,000 square-foot expansion. The expansion adds workforce development capacity adjacent to the existing 26,000 square-foot facility.

The project will also allow for increased dual enrollment opportunities. Nov. 17 marked the first day of construction and the $2.6 million project is expected to be completed in August 2017. The extra space will provide for expanded content delivery for both credit and continuing education programs. RCAM is Northeast State’s primary off-campus facility for training a qualified workforce for the region’s manufacturing sector. RCAM courses may be used to fulfill requirements for associate of applied science degrees and/or technical certificate programs offered in Chemical Process Operations, Electromechanical Technology, Electrical Technology, and Welding/Metal Fabrication.

Northeast State named service provider for adult education services

Northeast State was named as a new Tennessee service provider for adult education services in 2016. The College is one of eight service providers announced by the Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce Development (TDLWD) to coordinate adult education programs in each of the state’s 95 counties. Northeast State was awarded a $798,000 grant to oversee delivery of the program. The College now serves TDLWD District 1 which includes Carter, Greene, Hancock, Hawkins, Johnson, Sullivan, Unicoi, and Washington counties. Northeast State is the only new service provider to meet all stated objectives for the 2016-17 fiscal year.

Northeast State at Elizabethton celebrates 20th anniversary

Northeast State at Elizabethton will celebrate two decades as a higher education fixture in Carter County with the campus’s 20-year anniversary this spring. The campus will celebrate the anniversary throughout the year in conjunction with the College’s celebration of its 50th anniversary. The Elizabethton campus received high marks from students over the years. A student satisfaction student released in 2010 reported 98 percent of enrolled students would recommend attending Northeast State to friends.

Northeast State awarded $190,000 NSF grant

The National Science Foundation awarded Northeast State a $190,000 grant to recruit high school students and prepare them for careers in cybersecurity. The two-year project will combine technical, entrepreneurial, and soft skills training to produce well-round professionals who can not only solve technological issues, but also work well with individuals and teams to identify and fix problems.

Associate Professor of Computer and Information Sciences Allan Anderson is the project’s principal investigator and he will be assisted by Dr. Carol Cole, co-principal investigator and professor of Management.

A.A.S. degree in Aviation Maintenance Technology approved by TBR

Northeast State’s Advanced Technologies Division has announced the addition of a new associate of applied science degree program in Aviation Maintenance Technology. The two-year degree was approved by the Tennessee Board of Regents in spring 2016. Created through a partnership with the Bell Helicopter aeronautics company, the Aviation Technology program seeks to fill the demand for aeronautic mechanics in the regional and national workforce. The two-year degree program requires students to complete 63 credit hours of core curriculum courses and aviation-specific courses. The College began offering a 29-credit-hour technical certificate program in Aviation Technology in fall 2015.

Northeast State named top blood drive sponsor among area colleges

Northeast State Community College was named top blood drive sponsor among area colleges and universities recently at the Marsh Regional Blood Center’s annual awards luncheon. In 2015, the College collected 443 units in drives on the College’s various campuses. This is the third year in a row the College has ranked number one in donations.