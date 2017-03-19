Kingsport City Schools timeline

Compiled by Cheryl Rice, volunteer Kingsport City Schools historian, retired D-B Spanish teacher and D-B Class of 1968

1833 Kingsport Population 317

1870’s Evidence of a Kingsport High School

1877 Professor Copenhaver principal of Kingsport High School

On banks of Reedy Creek. 40 students

1900 Robert E. Lee School (dba Oklahoma School) opened,

Myrtle & Sevier Streets. 125 students

1904 or 1905 Old Kingsport Grade School (Kingsport Academy)

1913 Kingsport Public School Began

Anna Lee Mitchell, Principal; three room structure; 200 students;

school term lengthened from 6 to 8 months.

1915 Population of “Model City” grew from 1,206 to 7,182 in one year

1917 High School students attended in Broad Street Episcopal Church

First Board of Education appointed on May 18, Eugene M. Couch was

Superintendent.

1918 Grades 1-12 in new Central School (also Kingsport High School, facing Sevier St. (Building later became first George Washington Elementary.)

1918-1919 Kingsport High School recognized as regular school.

1919 In June, first commencement exercises held for three graduates.

State compulsory education changed from 7 years to 16 years.

1920’s Need for new schools recognized. Jackson and Lincoln built for

~$80,000 each.

1921 January 3rd, Andrew Jackson Elementary school opened on Jackson St.

1921 January 3rd, Abraham Lincoln School opened on Center Street.

1922 First football team, coached by LeRoy Sprankle, “Father of Kingsport Athletics”.

1923 Oklahoma School housed 102 African American students.

1924 Prof. Ross N. Robinson became Superintendent, after serving as

Principal of Kingsport High School three years. 12 graduated.

Total Enrollment = 1,691

Jackson 575

Lincoln 613

High School 304

Kindergarten 40

African American 102

1925 Sept. 7th, junior high students sent to new building in Oklahoma

Grove, remaining there just one year.

1926 July 24th, C. K. Koffman elected principal at Central High.

1926 George Washington School, formerly known as Central High school,

Began operating as an elementary school in the fall.

1926 New high school building on Wateree Street for grades 7-12.

Name changed to Dobyns-Bennett. Named for J.W. Dobyns, first mayor,

And W. K. Bennett, first School Board Chairman.

1927 Douglass opened as a high school

1928 Kennedy opened as county school known as Lynn Garden on Woodland Avenue. The area was annexed into the city in 1990, and its name changed to John F.Kennedy Elementary.

1933 Roosevelt opened as a county school known as West View on Lake St.

It became a KCS school in 1993, with its names changed to

Theodore Roosevelt.

1934 Dickson was built and operated as a county school until 1963 when

It was annexed by the city. It closed as a school in 1983.

1937 Abraham Lincoln Elementary opened on Summer Street.

1937 Seventh and eighth grades moved from DB into old Lincoln

School on Center Street, then known as Kingsport Junior High.

1942 Von Omer (VO) Dobbins was principal at Douglass until 1966.

1949 In the fall, Robert E. Lee became part of Washington, becoming

Washington-Lee.

1949 James Madison School built and operated as county school known as

Fort Robinson. In 1963 it became part of the city system. It closed in

1983.

1949 Palmer Center opened on Center Street, named for Col. E. W. Palmer, an advocate for children with disabilities.

1951 Construction completed on renovation of Washington-Lee.

New Douglass School building built in Riverview.

1953 Andrew Johnson Elementary School opened on Ormond Drive.

1955 Kingsport Junior High reopened as John Sevier Junior High, housing

Grades 7-9.

1955 Ross N. Robinson Junior High opened on Jesse Street, creating two

Junior High school facilities.

1959 Thomas Jefferson Elementary began as a county school named Highland

Park School on Westmoreland Avenue. It became part of the city system in January.

1963 James Madison became a city school.

1966 384 students and 16 teachers integrated from Douglas School.

1967 New Dobyns-Bennett building on Legion Drive. The first graduating class from that building numbered 410.

1972 Largest graduating class to date of 512.

1976 All 6th graders were moved from the elementaries to the middle schools.

All ninth graders moved to DB.

Palmer students mainstreamed into regular classrooms.

DB opened Vocational (CTE) building/program.

1977 Lee School no longer served as an elementary school. It was renovated

to serve other school populations.

1990 John F. Kennedy Elementary incorporated into KCS.

1993 Theordore Roosevelt Elementary incorporated into KCS.

1994 New George Washington Elementary School opened on Bellingham Dr.

2002 The KCS Annex (formerly George Washington Elementary and before

that Central School) was closed for use by the school system.

2005 Dobyns-Bennett’s Athletic Fieldhouse was opened, funded by private

Donations.

2009 John Adams Elementary opens in the Rock Springs area.

2012 Cora Cox Academy building used as alternative school.

2014 DB Excel at Cora Cox Academy opens as a non-traditional school focused

on blended learning.

2017 DB Excel moves to Clinchfield St. location with more than 100 students.