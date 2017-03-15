Upcoming Events as of March 14

Baseball

SIGNUPS

• LYNN GARDEN OPTIMIST BASEBALL signups will be held from 1-5 p.m. every Saturday from Feb. 25-March 25 at the Lynn Garden Restaurant in Kingsport. Open to those ages 3-16, the league will offer play in T-ball, softball and baseball. Online signup also is available at www.LGOCSports.com .

Basketball

CAMPS

• VIRGINIA-WISE TEAM CAMP, for males of all ages and featuring competition with teams from Virginia, Kentucky, Tennessee, West Virginia and North Carolina , will be held June 11-13 at the Prior Convocation Center in Wise. Deposit fee per team is $250; there is a seven-game guarantee. To learn more, go online at uvawisebasketballcamps.com.

• VIRGINIA-WISE CO-ED BASKETBALL CAMPS, with a half-day option for ages 5-7 and a full-day option for those ages 7 through rising eighth-grader, will be held in June at the Prior Convocation Center in Wise. Half-day registration is $75 and full-day registration is $135. To learn more, go online at uvawisebasketballcamps.com.

TOURNAMENTS

• MARCH MADNESS HOOPS Invitational, with divisions for boys and girls grades 3-12, will be held March 25-26 at Science Hill High School in Johnson City. Entry fee is $90; three-game guarantee. Call (423) 341-0133 or email ebarbaau@aol.com.

• SHOOTING STARS SPRING Basketball Tourney, with divisions for boys and girls grades 3-12, will be held April 8-9 at Science Hill High School in Johnson City. Entry fee is $90; three-game guarantee. Call (423) 341-0133 or email ebarbaau@aol.com.

Cheerleading/Dance

TRYOUTS

• TUSCULUM SPIRIT SQUAD tryouts for 2017-18 cheer and dance teams will be held from noon-6 p.m. on Sunday, March 26 at Pioneer Arena on the Greeneville campus. Check-in and registration will be held from 11:30 a.m.-noon. More information, tryout forms and medical release forms are available on the cheerleading page of the Tusculum athletics website, tusculumpioneers.com. For more information, contact Spirit Coordinator Jessica Inscore at jinscore@tusculum.edu or call (423) 552-0150.

Golf

FUNDRAISERS

• CHURCH HILL AND SURGOINSVILLE Middle School Golf Program is working with all 3 Minute Ultimate Shine Express Car Wash locations in the area for a fundraiser. When paying, enter the code 1020 at the pay station and the golf program receives a portion of the sale. The fundraiser runs through March 31. Email gene.renfro@hck12.net for more information.

Running

RACES

• BAYS MOUNTAIN MARATHON, a trail race and part of the Skelton Law Racing Series, will be held on Saturday, March 11, beginning at 8 a.m. Contact Mark Skelton at (423) 272-4812 or markskelton@markskelton.com.

• TUSCULUM MAKE-A-WISH 5K Run/Walk, sponsored by the Pioneer Student Athlete Advisory Committee, will be held on Saturday, March 18, starting at 10 a.m., on the college's Greeneville campus. Cost to enter is a $10 donation for those ages 16 and older and $5 for those 15 and younger. All proceeds will benefit the Make-A-Wish Foundation. Race-day registration begins at 9 a.m. in front of the Niswonger Student Commons. Early registration is available online through March 17 at tusculumpioneers.com or by contacting Nick Forsberg at nforsberg@tusculum.edu or (423) 636-7300, ext. 5291.

• LAUREL RUN ASCENT, an 11-mile trail race and part of the Skelton Law Racing Series, will take place on Saturday, April 15, beginning at 8 a.m., at Laurel Run Park in Church Hill. Contact Mark Skelton at (423) 272-4812 or markskelton@markskelton.com.

• NINTH ANNUAL AMAZINGRACE 5K and Mile Races, presented by First Baptist Church of Kingsport, will be held Sunday, May 7, with the start and finish lines near the FBC campus on Church Circle in downtown Kingsport. Proceeds from the race will benefit the Providence Medical Clinic. The certified-course 1-mile race will begin at 5:15 p.m., followed by the certified-course 5K race at 6 p.m. For more information, contact Allison Burns at abrunnergirl@yahoo.com or go online at fbcamazingrace5k.com.

• SUSAN G. KOMEN TRI-CITIES Race for the Cure will be held on Mother’s Day weekend (Saturday, May 13) at Memorial Park, 1625 Fort Henry Drive, Kingsport. On-site registration begins at 7:30 a.m. on race day. The Survivor Celebration starts at 8:15 a.m., the 5K at 9:30 a.m. and the 1-Mile at 10 a.m. Register online at komeneasttennessee.org before April 30 for the option of having a race packet mailed for $5; a $5 early-bird savings is available until March 13. For more information, visit komeneasttennessee.org or contact Lori Brown at administrator@komentricities.org or (423) 765-9313.

• AMIS MILL 10K, part of the Skelton Law Racing Series, will be held on Saturday, June 3, starting at 8 a.m., at Amis Mill Eatery in Rogersville. Contact Mark Skelton at (423) 272-4812 or markskelton@markskelton.com.

• THE RIVER MILE, part of the Skelton Law Racing Series, will take place on Tuesday, June 6, starting at 6 p.m., at Laurel Run Park in Church Hill. Contact Mark Skelton at (423) 272-4812 or markskelton@markskelton.com.

• WOLF RUN, a 7-mile trail race and part of the Skelton Law Racing Series, will be held at Bays Mountain Park in Kingsport on Tuesday, July 18, beginning at 6 p.m. Contact Mark Skelton at (423) 272-4812 or markskelton@markskelton.com.

• RAILROAD DAYS 5K/3M Power Walk/1M Fun Walk will be held Saturday, Aug. 5 in Appalachia. Pre-registration is $14 for the race and $10 for the walk. Make checks payable to: Railroad Days, P.O. Box 302, Appalachia, VA 24216. For more details, contact Randy Blair at (276) 393-9577

• BAYS MOUNTAIN TRAIL RACE, a 15-mile trail race and part of the Skelton Law Racing Series, will be held on Saturday, Sept. 23, starting at 8 a.m. Contact Mark Skelton at (423) 272-4812 or markskelton@markskelton.com.

• CROOKED RIVER HALF MARATHON, part of the Skelton Law Racing Series, will be held at 3 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 15 at The Lodge at Crooked River on AP Carter Highway in Virginia. Contact Mark Skelton at (423) 272-4812 or markskelton@markskelton.com.

Softball

SIGNUPS

• LYNN GARDEN OPTIMIST signups will be held from 1-5 p.m. every Saturday from Feb. 25-March 25 at the Lynn Garden Restaurant in Kingsport. Open to those ages 3-16, the league will offer play in T-ball, softball and baseball. Online signup also is available at www.LGOCSports.com .

Volleyball

CAMPS/CLINICS

• TENNESSEE VOLLEYBALL Serving Clinic, for grades 5-12, will be held Saturday, June 10 at the Joan Cronan Volleyball Center, 2321 Stephenson Dr., Knoxville. Campers will receive instruction on all types of serves. Check-in is at 9 a.m.; the camp runs from 10 a.m.-noon. Cost per camper is $50. Go online at tennesseesportcamps.com for more information or to register.

• TENNESSEE VOLLEYBALL Hitting Clinic, for grades 5-12, will be held Saturday, June 24 at the Joan Cronan Volleyball Center, 2321 Stephenson Dr., Knoxville. From the beginner to the advanced, every player will learn to become a better attacker. Check-in is at 9 a.m.; the camp runs from 10 a.m.-noon. Cost per camper is $50. Go online at tennesseesportcamps.com for more information or to register.

• TENNESSEE VOLLEYBALL Defense Clinic, for grades 5-12, will be held Thursday, July 6 at Thompson-Boling Arena, 1600 Phillip Fulmer Way No. 202, Knoxville. Passing, ball-handling, proper posture and positioning, digging, reading attackers and out-of-system setting will be covered, along with other skills commonly used in this area. Check-in is at 8 a.m. at TBA's Gate B; the camp runs from 9 a.m.-noon. Cost per camper is $65. (Combine with July Serving Clinic for $130.) Go online at tennesseesportcamps.com for more information or to register.

• TENNESSEE VOLLEYBALL Serving Clinic, for grades 5-12, will be held Thursday, July 6 at Thompson-Boling Arena, 1600 Phillip Fulmer Way No. 202, Knoxville. Campers will receive instruction on all types of serves. Check-in is at 12:15 p.m. at TBA's Gate B; the camp runs from 1-4 p.m. Cost per camper is $65. (Combine with July Defense Clinic for $130.) Go online at tennesseesportcamps.com for more information or to register.

• TENNESSEE VOLLEYBALL Setter Clinic, for grades 5-12, will be held Friday, July 7 at Thompson-Boling Arena, 1600 Phillip Fulmer Way No. 202, Knoxville. Learn proper hand position, footwork to the ball and leadership skills. Practice the execution of various sets, learn to run different offenses, play right back defense and start every game with a great serve. Check-in is at 8 a.m. at TBA's Gate B; the clinic runs from 9 a.m.-noon. Cost per camper is $65. (Combine with July Hitter Clinic for $130.) Go online at tennesseesportcamps.com for more information or to register.

• TENNESSEE VOLLEYBALL Hitter Clinic, for grades 5-12, will be held Friday, July 7 at Thompson-Boling Arena, 1600 Phillip Fulmer Way No. 202, Knoxville. From the beginner to the advanced, every player will learn to become a better attacker. Check-in is at 12:15 p.m. at TBA's Gate B; the clinic runs from 1-4 p.m.. Cost per camper is $65. (Combine with July Setter Clinic for $130.) Go online at tennesseesportcamps.com for more information or to register.

• VIRGINIA-WISE INDIVIDUAL Skills Camp, featuring two three-hour sessions each day, will be held July 10-11 at the Prior Convocation Center. Session I, for those in eighth grade and up, runs from 9 a.m.-noon. Session II, for seventh-graders and younger, runs from 1-4 p.m. Fee is $50. To learn more or to register, go to uvawisecavs.com and click on the volleyball page.

LEAGUES

• KINGSPORT YOUTH VOLLEYBALL Girls Spring League, for grades 2-7, begins in March. The registration fee is $60 per individual, with a $10 discount per sibling. Registration forms, located online at dbhs.k12k.com, in the Volleyball category under the Athletic Departments tab, may be dropped off at the Dobyns-Bennett Activities Office before March 7 and in the D-B gym from 5-6 p.m. on March 7, prior to the Skills Camp that runs from 6-8 p,m. in the gym. League play runs from March 14 through April 20. For more information, go online at dbhs.k12k.com and click the Volleyball category under the Athletic Departments tab.