Retired teachers association sholarship applications due March 24

Applications can be picked up at any Sullivan County high school guidance office and must be submitted by Friday, March 24 to that guidance office. Information about the scholarship can be obtained by contacting Ed Daugherty, scholarship chairman, at (423) 247-5355.

The SCRTA Scholarship Program is only one of many projects the retired teacher organization has which helps the students and faculty in the Sullivan County School System. Membership in the Sullivan County Retired Teachers Association is open to any retired Sullivan County employee who has their retirement through the Tennessee Consolidated Retirement System. The SCRTA works with the Tennessee Retired Teachers Association to promote the economic, social and professional interests of retired teachers. Membership information can be provided by calling Al Doty, SCRTA President, at (423) 323-3197.