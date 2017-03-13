Cherokee NJROTC cadets learn about scholarship options in LMU's ROTC

The trip started with an Army ROTC brief by Lieutenant Coronel Stephen Howe, Professor of Military Science.

Ms. Carla Brandon, Assistant Director of Admissions for LMU, arranged a tour of the campus by three current LMU students, one of which is Mr. Brad Hobbs a 2016 graduate of Cherokee High School and the NJROTC program.

Brad was on a similar trip last year when he pursued his dream of attending college. Brad is majoring in Mathematics and Education while at LMU.

It is the hope of CHS NJROTC Naval Science Instructors, Chief Warrant Officer Clyde Shumate and Chief Petty Officer Gary Stidham that our cadets will gain a new perspective of the college life and come to realize that they too can graduate from college and fulfill their dreams after high school graduation.

The president of the United States, Abraham Lincoln, proposed "a great university for the people of this area" and one hundred forty years later, Lincoln Memorial University was created and bears the name of the 16th president had envisioned.

According to the college’s website, “LMU provides educational experiences to suit your life. With over 30 academic majors ranging from accounting to wildlife and fisheries biology, success is within your reach.”

During the campus tour cadets visited the math and science buildings and biology laboratory, B. Frank “Tex” Turner Arena, library, college housing areas, and student centers, and enjoyed a wonderful lunch at the campus residential dining hall.

After lunch, cadets toured the Abraham Lincoln Library and Museum on campus at LMU.

The museum offered cadets a trip back to the 19th Century where life was much different as the museum curator pointed out. The tour ended with an educational movie of our great 16th President Abraham Lincoln.