PROGRESS Sullivan school facilities plan moving schools into 21st Century

Public schools in Sullivan County and its cities are in various stages of implementing a $140 million school facilities plan that includes three new schools, a new edition and refurbishing existing schools. It marks the first major school construction projects in the county system since the late 1970s.

The County Commission in December approved a $140 million bond issue that will fund the projects.

Sullivan County will building a new 1,700-student high school off Exit 63 of Interstate 81 and a new 800-student middle school near Sullivan East High School. Future students in areas currently zoned for Sullivan South and North high schools and most zoned for Sullivan Central High will be zoned to the new high school, while future students from the zones of Bluff City Middle and Holston Valley Middle and the middle school portion of Mary Hughes will attend the new middle school.

Kingsport, meanwhile, will build the Regional Science and Technology Center at Dobyns-Bennett High School, a structure that also will serve as a new front facade and main entrance for the 1960s D-B, and the city system also is buying Sullivan North High/Middle School from the county and renovating it into a city middle school.

And Bristol, Tenn.’s school system plans to build a new Vance Middle School to replace the old building.

Kingsport is the fartherest along in its new building project, a triangular-shaped building with a glassed-in front to be connected to the circa 1968 D-B building. It already has artist and conceptual renderings of the new addition to D-B from Atlanta-based Will+Perkins Architects. The three-story addition will include 18 labs and other rooms and research areas, with an atrium at its center that will be able to be seen from outside.

Architects also are working to incorporate existing branding and colors into the new building, including D-B maroon and gray colors, the yellow brick from the main building and the metal letters on the front wall of D-B. The addition also will include redesigned green space that can be used for robotics, agriculture classes and outdoor classrooms in other subjects.

The renovations of North will become clearer as the county approaches its transfer to the city when its new high school is built. Sullivan South and Central high schools will become middle schools, with South to be taking in the zone of Colonial Heights Middle and the middle school portion of Sullivan K-8 and Central taking in the Blountville Middle and Holston Middle schools.

Sullivan County’s two new schools are being designed by Kingspor-based CainRashWest Architects in cooperation with LS3P of North Carolina.

In meetings with teachers, students and staff, requests have been for open areas with natural lighting, multi-use and collaborative areas and beefed-up WI-FI and technology. The Board of Education will meet with the architects 5 p.m. March 9 at the health and education building in Blountvillle to discuss the buildings.

The county’s design drawings are not as far along, and Director of Schools Evelyn Rafalowski has pointed out that the schematics that went public just before the December commission vote were not final designs but just broad ideas. The school will include a football field and multiple other sports facilities.