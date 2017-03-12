PROGRESS: Former public school buildings repurposed

KINGSPORT — Cable and satellite networks take note: How about a new series on reuse of former school buildings called something like Flip This School?

Former school buildings in Sullivan County and Kingsport have been converted to use as a community center, bed and breakfast, church fellowship hall and even a private home.

However, the two most recent former schools in the Bloomingdale community just northeast of Kingsport have different fates: one is already in business as a climate-controlled self-storage facility, and the other is in the process of being converted into a 45-unit apartment complex. Both were sold at auctions in 2016 by the Sullivan County Board of Education and both were bought by Jody Stewart, actually by his company called Atay LLC.

Stewart’s company already has converted the former Brookside Elmentary, most recently the first home of Innovation Academy of Northeast Tennessee, into a self-storage center called Afford to Store that is open for business near the John B. Dennis Bypass and Bloomingdale Road.

Now his attention is focused on the former Kingsley Elementary, in the heart of Bloomingdale along Bloomingdale Road, with plans to convert it into senior apartments.

“It’s going to be 45 of the senior apartments,” Stewart said, adding that it would not be income restricted but would likely require folks to be 60 or older to live there. He said his plan for the school likely will unfold over the next year and that he plans to put an informational sign in front of the school to let the public know more about his plans.

Stewart said the gym and cafeteria areas will be converted to apartment space but that the library is to be converted into a meeting room for families and friends to meet with loved ones in the apartments and for church and other community groups to utilize. He also said he is taking out the dropped ceilings, making for a 12-foot height upstairs and a 10-foot height downstairs.

He’s also putting in new interior walls or covering up most existing ones, which among other things will allow the building to be insulated for energy savings.

Among other retooled school buildings are the Lynn View High School in the Lynn Garden community, which after it ceased being a middle school in the 1990s was home to Tri-Cities Christian for a time but eventually ended up as Lynn View Community Center owned and operated by the City of Kingsport. The old Washington School downtown, one of Kingsport City Schools oldest school buildings, was converted to Washington Apartments, an income-restricted facility for seniors and handicapped tenants that received federal funding for its repurposing.

Back in the Bloomingdale community, the former Cedar Grove Elementary was rezoned in 2014 to become a light manufacturing facility, while Gravely Elementary was acquired by a church for use as a fellowship hall.

Elsewhere across Sullivan County, the former Valley Pike Elementary near Bristol, Tenn., once was home to illegal drug making, has been converted to a bed and breakfast. Zachary and Brittany Morgan bought the building and converted it to The Brichary bed and breakfast.

And the former East Cherokee Elementary, because of a revision clause, went back to descendants of the family who donated property for a school. The building became a private home.

Meanwhile, sometimes when a school building ceases to be used as a school, it remains in local government hands and has alternative government or related uses. The old Arcadia School, east of Bloomingdale, is vacant, a contract with a no-longer-in-existence community group dissolved in 2015. However, the county Highway Department moved its road salt storage from Kingsley to Arcadia when Kingsley was sold. And for many years, the central office of the county school system was housed in the old Blountville High School that had been condemned for use as a school. It eventually was razed.

However, long after the county school system shuttered Akard Elementary on the outskirts of Bristol as a school, it still uses the building as a central warehouse facility and office space. And the old Bell Ridge Elementary in Lynn Garden houses a private school.

In the future, the middle school portion of Sullivan Gardens K-8 and Colonial Heights Middle School will no longer be used as schools. Both have maintenance problems, including a leaky roof at Colonial Heights. Students zoned for those school will be rezoned to the new middle school to be housed at the Sullivan South High School building after a new high school to serve South, North and most of Central high school zones is opened near Exit 63 of Interstate 81 early in the next decade.

In addition, the county school system is pondering what to do with Weaver Elementary in the eastern end of the county, which is still open but has structural issues and an engineering firm has said mean it should be closed in the next few years and parts of it the building should cease to be used at the end of this school year unless it undergoes major renovations, which, in turn, would trigger mandatory renovations of the whole 1921 building to bring it up to modern building codes.