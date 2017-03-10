LMU hosting BLS courses in Kingsport

The courses are part of the American Heart Association (AHA) program and renewable after two years at a cost of $40. To register to attend, contact Johnathan Greene, AHA training center coordinator at johnathan.greene@LMUnet.edu or call (865) 585-0909 and leave a message.

LMU-DCOM, based in Harrogate, Tenn., is an authorized training center for the AHA. LMU-DCOM offers a wide range of courses and certifications for today's health care providers and the public at large through its Center for Simulation and Training. Using LMU-DCOM's state-of-the-art equipment and facilities, the AHA Training Center's multi-disciplined instructors provide medical education in the areas of Basic Life Support (BLS), Advanced Cardiac Life Support (ACLS) and Pediatric Advanced Life Support (PALS).

ACLS, PALS, Heartsaver CPR/AED and first aid course dates announcements will be released at a later date. For more information about how you or your community group can participate in CPR training contact LMU-DCOM's AHA Training Center at (423) 869-6480.

The DeBusk College of Osteopathic Medicine is located on the campus of Lincoln Memorial University in Harrogate, Tennessee. LMU-DCOM is an integral part of LMU's values-based learning community, and is dedicated to preparing the next generation of osteopathic physicians to provide health care in the often underserved region of Appalachia and beyond. For more information about LMU-DCOM, call (800) 325-0900, extension 7082, email dcom@LMUnet.edu or go online at http://med.LMUnet.edu.