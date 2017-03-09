HCMH named one of top 100 hospitals by Truven Health Analytics

The 50-bed hospital recently received the honor from Truven Health Analytics®, part of the IBM Watson Health™ business. The company said it used objective public data sources from 2015 to calculate the outcome metrics, and it uses a national balanced scorecard as the foundation of its research.

In addition to this recognition, Hawkins County Memorial was one of only 10 facilities in the country Truven selected for the Everest Award, a special group that is culled from the list of 100 hospitals. These hospitals are honored for setting national benchmarks for the fastest long-term improvement, which is based on 2011-2015 data. This is also the second consecutive year Hawkins County Memorial has collected this award.

“Hawkins County Memorial has established a consistent record of superior care that has repeatedly earned notice from highly respected evaluators of quality,” said Bart Hove, Wellmont Health System’s president and CEO. “This is a result of exceptional stewardship from the hospital’s administrative team and talented physicians, nurses and other medical professionals who are focused on delivering the best possible experience for our patients. We are extremely proud of everyone at Hawkins County Memorial and applaud the way each person elevating the quality of care at Wellmont.”

Hospitals do not apply for this recognition, and those who are chosen do not pay for use of the Top 100 Hospitals or Everest Award title.

Truven said its scorecard is comprised of key measures of a hospital’s organizational performance, consisting generally of quality inpatient and outpatient care, operational efficiency, financial health and customer perception of care.

“The overall performance score derived from these measures reflects excellence in hospital care, management and leadership,” Truven said in its study. “The health care industry is changing quickly, and winners of the 100 Top Hospitals designation demonstrate how effective leaders can manage change and continue to achieve excellence in a dynamic environment.”

The main sources Truven mined to complete its evaluation include the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services Hospital Compare hospital performance data set, the Medicare Provider and Analysis and Review patient claims data set and the Hospital Cost Report Information System Medicare Cost Report file. Truven said it had a database study group of 2,740 hospitals.

“We greatly appreciate this third-party evaluation of our hospital and are thrilled to be chosen among the best in the nation,” said Rebecca Beck, Hawkins County Memorial’s president. “Receiving the Everest Award is particularly rewarding because it demonstrates continuing success in providing a facility that meets the needs of our community. That is an outgrowth of the great work by our physicians and co-workers to always seek innovative ways to deliver care and reinforce that people in Hawkins County and nearby communities can rely on us for high-quality care close to home.”

As an example of how the community views Hawkins County Memorial, CareChex®, an information service of Quantros Inc., has chosen the hospital for five consecutive years among the top 10 percent in the country for patient satisfaction in overall hospital care, overall medical care and overall surgical care.

Hawkins County Memorial has solidified its reputation as a go-to facility for remarkable care from multiple other sources as well. In 2016, the hospital received four out of a maximum of five stars in CMS’ Overall Hospital Quality Star Rating system. This was the highest score achieved by a hospital in Hawkins County Memorial’s service area and was based on an examination of 64 health care measures reported to the federal government.

And in 2015, the Joint Commission picked Hawkins County Memorial to be a Top Performer in Key Quality Measures® in pneumonia and immunization. Becker’s Hospital Review, a national publication, has also named Hawkins County Memorial among the best in the nation in recent years in a number of areas of hospital operations, such as having clean patient rooms.

Hawkins County Memorial provides a comprehensive suite of services, including surgery and inpatient care. The emergency department is available 24/7 every day of the year, and the hospital opened an intensive care unit in 2016. The facility provides many state-of-the-art outpatient services, such as CT scanning, nuclear medicine and digital mammography, and operates an inpatient and outpatient physical therapy program.

Plus, the hospital provides a seamless transition for patients of Wellmont Urgent Care and Wellmont Medical Associates practices in Hawkins County who need a higher level of care.

“We are constantly impressed with the way our physicians, staff and administrative leadership work to transform people’s lives,” said Ravan Krickbaum, chairwoman of the Hawkins County Memorial’s board of directors. “I visit the hospital regularly and see firsthand the commitment of everyone there to comfort our patients and put them on the path of healing. It’s an impressive sight, and I know all of the people there work hard and will not rest on their laurels. They will continue to search for ways to elevate the quality of care.”

For more information about Hawkins County Memorial, please visit www.wellmont.org.