WSCC dubbed Military Friendly

The college received the honor based on the creation of academic programs and services for veterans, active-duty service members and dependents. Victory Media Group also based the selection on the college’s commitment to retaining, supporting and developing the students.

“Walters State is honored to be selected as a Military Friendly College. As important as this designation is, we are even more honored that so many veterans choose to begin their post-military educations here,” said Dr. Tony Miksa, president of Walters State.

“I would like to commend our veterans service officer, Carol Powell. I also want to express my gratitude to faculty and staff members who go out of their way to make sure our veterans feel welcome and are given every opportunity for success,” Miksa said.

Walters State Community College has a long history of working closely with veterans, beginning with those returning home from Vietnam when the college opened in 1970. More recently, the college has worked with students taking online classes while serving in combat arenas.

“Veterans today are seeking a college climate that promotes academic success among students with a military connection. Walters State is always seeking new ways to increase both student engagement and educational attainment,” said Powell. Powell is a retired U.S. Army lieutenant colonel. She recently used her Post 9/11 GI Bill benefits to complete a master’s degree in student affairs administration.

“The Post 9/11 GI Bill is just one of many programs offered,” she said.

“Many national guard and reserve members may be eligible to receive full educational benefits while serving in a unit, even if they have never served on active duty. The benefits, though, do not last forever. Generally, benefits expire 10-15 years after discharge.”

Victory Media is a veteran-owned, national media group that rates colleges from across the country.

Earlier this year, Walters State was one of only 20 campuses certified as a TN VETS campus by the state. For information on using benefits at Walters State, veterans should contact Powell at (423) 585-6896 or carol.powell@ws.edu.