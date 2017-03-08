Rogersville Alzheimer’s program features opportunity to learn and connect

During past Alzheimer’s Tennessee classes, participants have packed the room seeking answers and support for the journey of caring for someone diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease or a related dementia. Many seem visibly relieved once they learn they are not alone when facing some of the biggest challenges in care.

“This disease is about so much more than forgetting things, there are many types of dementia that someone may be experiencing, approach may be different based upon the specific type,” Tracey Kendall, Northeast Tennessee Regional Director of Alzheimer’s Tennessee, explained. “Challenges that we may not be aware of, that require education and pre-planning can be made a tiny bit easier by being prepared. My grandmother had “senility”, what we now know to be Alzheimer’s disease, so I know that things will not be perfect, no one can plan 100% for what is possibly coming down the road, however, education and support are KEY.”

Attendees will learn about the most common types of dementia and how they differ, what are some tips that can be used during challenging situations, how they can manage their stress as a care partner, and most importantly, that they are not alone on this journey.

RSVP is requested for meal planning purposes. For more information or to RSVP, please call Tracey Kendall at Alzheimer’s Tennessee, Inc. at 423.330.4532.