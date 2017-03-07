Hawkins GOP schedules reorganization convention for March 18

The Convention is open to all Hawkins County Republicans who would like to attend and receive an update on the current successes and discuss future opportunities of the party.

In 2018 Hawkins County will be electing 21 Commission seats, Sheriff, Trustee, Clerk of Court, County Clerk, Register of Deeds, Road Superintendent, Constables, 3 Hawkins County School Board seats, U. S. Senator, U.S. Congressman, State Representative and Governor so a strong active party will be an important part of the process.

HCGOP Chairman Jim Bible stated that the main purpose of the meeting will be held to elect new leaders of the party that will serve a two year term. The following positions which are up for election are Chairperson, Vice Chairperson, Secretary, Treasurer, and Vice Treasurer and members of the Executive Committee. Bible stated that all Republican residents who are eligible to vote are urged to attend this meeting. He stated that he was proud of the accomplishments of the past two years and would like to see the party continue to move forward.

The meeting will be held March 18 at the American Legion Building (down stairs) 1924 East Main Street, Rogersville, TN beginning at 10 a.m.

Reminder to expedite filling out the credentials forms please arrive early. Doors will open at 9:30 a.m.

For more information call (423) 921-4775.