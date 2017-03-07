Cherokee H.S. NJROTC cadets dance the night away in Military Ball

The NJROTC Military Ball serves as a fun night for cadets to congregate and enjoy themselves amidst a busy semester of trips and community service projects. It is especially important to the senior class, who were honored for their involvement and efforts throughout their years in Cherokee’s NJROTC and were later able to enjoy a special ‘senior dance’ midway through the night.

Traditionally, Cherokee’s Military Ball also marks the occasion where Chief Warrant Officer Clyde Shumate and Chief Petty Officer Gary Stidham announce their selections for next year’s top four chain of command.

Cadet Lieutenant Bradley Thacker was selected for the position of Commanding Officer for the first semester of the 2017-2018 school year. In this capacity, Cadet Thacker will be directly responsible for overseeing cadet activities and training within Cherokee’s NJROTC.

Cadet Lieutenant Jonathan Newhouse was selected for the position of Executive Officer for the first semester of the 2017-2018 school year. In this capacity, he will be directly responsible for coordinating unit events and linking the Commanding Officer to all cadets throughout Cherokee’s NJROTC.

Cadet Lieutenant Larinda Henley was selected for the position of Operations Officer for the first semester of the 2017-2018 school year. In this capacity, she will be directly responsible for overseeing all daily activities within Cherokee’s NJROTC.

Cadet Senior Chief Nicole Jacobson was selected for the position of Command Master Chief for the first semester of the 2017-2018 school year. In this capacity, she will be directly responsible for providing insight to enlisted-rank cadets and enforcing attitudes of respect and enthusiasm throughout Cherokee’s NJROTC.

All four cadets will relieve their predecessors and assume these positions during Cherokee NJROTC’s annual award night, scheduled for May 2, 2017. As the top four chain of command, these cadets are doubly responsible for overseeing, training, and setting the example within Cherokee High School’s NJROTC. Each was selected for their enduring leadership capabilities and positive impact within the unit and the community.

Representative cadets from Dobyns-Bennett High School’s AFJROTC, Cocke County High School’s NJROTC, Science Hill High School’s AJROTC, and Volunteer High School’s NJROTC. We thank these cadets for their attendance.

Special thanks to the parents, community representatives, and local businesses for their continued support of each cadet within Cherokee’s NJROTC. Without you, none of what we accomplish would be possible.

- Cadet LCDR Madison Davis, CHS Public Affairs Officer