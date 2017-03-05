Selling and displaying the past: antique stores in downtown Kingsport

Among artifacts, most for sale, across various stores are furniture from the 1800s to the 1970s, antique and collectible glass and china, old railroad carts, kitchen memorabilia and advertising. At least one store also has some old editions of the Kingsport Times-News, Kingpsort Times and Kingsport News chronicling the city’s history as it happened: the 1959 Tennessee Eastman explosion, a day in 1966 when the temperature dipped to 15 below 0 and an edition on the city’s 50-year celebration on a Saturday in 1967 that drew more than 200 people who were alive in 1917.

That last one is not for sale, and neither is a sign for a 25-cent sundae at the old Freel’s Drug and a directory of the Freel’s building. Nor are photos the family owners collected over the years of Kingsport’s founders and early movers and shakers. This mall has been around for more than half a century, since before the city’s half-century mark, with its main location now on Broad Street, along which are the city’s largest concentration of antique retailers.

Haggle Shop Antiques is at 147 Broad St. with an expansion at 154 Commerce St. Wife and husband Joyce and the late Bob Grills started the business in June 1964 on Fairview Avenue in the Midfields community.

“We were in one (a mall) in Knoxville, which gave us an idea,” Joyce Grills said.

Grills, with her children, Kim Burke and Robert Grills, operate the business. Her children became involved in the business from a young age. Kim recalled going to auctions with her father as a child. Today, she works on the mall’s Facebook presence as well as tracking trends on Pinterest that have benefited the business.

She said some buyers, especially of things like kid’s metal lunch boxes, don’t buy until they look up the items online with their phones, either with price guides or on the auction site eBay. She said the popularity of American Pickers on the History Channel also has increased interest in antiques.

“You’ve got to keep up with the future,” Grills said. “In the antique business, we can’t blame it on the economy. It changed in age groups.” Grills said that includes the millenials who drive more interest in 1950s and 1960s mid-century modern furniture and even 1970s furniture.

Vinyl records from the 1960s through 1980s, especially 1970s and 1980s rock, are a hot item, too, Kim said, as are old windows repurposed as decorative pieces. “They’re coming in and looking for projects,” Kim said. “The Dig” in the basement offers half price items Grills said are truly half price, not marked up only to be marked down. Kim said folks enjoy looking for bargains there.

Other items, more one of a kind and often of high quality, come and go but not without occasional seller’s remorse.

“Why did you sell that?” Kim said is a question she and most in the antique business ask themselves at one time or another.

However, after almost 53 years in the mall business and some time before that as a dealer in someone else’s mall, Grills said items come and go.

“There’s always something else,” Grills said. “That’s all right. It’s just stuff.”

Other antique operations have family ties

The other large-scale antique mall downtown is P & J Antiques, owned and operated by husband and wife Pat and Jerry Houchens with help from their children, daughter Wendy Stout and son Rodney Houchens. Pat and Jerry Houchens in 1989 rented a booth in the Haggle Shop and were bitten by the antique bug, something a sign at Olde Tyme Auction called the Antique Pox.

They bought the former Charles Department Store building in 1996 and moved into the top floor, using the first two floors for an antique mall with their wares and those of other dealers.

Pat Houchens said her family and dealers in their store do best with more high-end items in good to great shape, including vintage 1930s-through-1960s quality furniture.

Both P & J and the Haggle Shop do estate sales, which draw the public as well as antique dealers.

Other antique retailers in and around downtown include:

— Southern Additions, 810 E. Center St., was started about a year ago by Andy Bland, fiance of Wendy Stout of P & J and who also helps out a P & J. It focuses on repurposed industrial items with some general antiques. Bland said its general focus is “man cave” items.

— Anchor Antiques, 137 Broad St., opened 29 years ago by Mary Jo Case and operated by her and her son, David Case, who also operated a Knoxville-based auction business. Mary Jo Case beckons customers at the store to explore upstairs, which used to be an Arthur Murray dance studio. She sells a variety of items including paintings, prints and furniture but said she never sold much oak furniture since most other stores and dealers usually sold it.

— Artiques, owned by Martha Funke and open for almost three years at 338 Commerce St. “I have antiques and collectibles. It’s all estate merchandise,” Funke said. Locally made stained glass windows and all sorts of textiles populate the “very much one-of-a-kind” offerings that also include high-end furniture, lighting and lamps and contemporary art work.

“Young people are looking to do a mix of antiques and contemporary,” Funke said. “Younger people are not looking to clutter up their homes. They rare looking for centerpieces.”

— River Mountain Antiques & Primitives at 120 Broad St. in the old Dobyns-Talyor Hardware building has been open for eight years. Retired teachers Reed and Debbie Dykes started the business, which she said has lots of items for rustic cabin use such as old railroad carts and other industrial items also repurposed for loft living. It also includes nine booths of dealers upstairs.

“There’s so many people that are really into the industrial look. We’ve got the railroad carts for sale,” Debbie Dykes said. They can be used as coffee tables, decorating accents or a centerpiece.

Other antique retailers include the Speckled Pup Antiques and Soap Shop, 816 E. Center St., Country Square, 635 Fairview Ave., and Groseclose Antiques, 812 E. Center St.