Let's go thrifting: frugal charity shopping options

And while millennials may help drive thrift shopping, as reported by G Brief digital magazine, another source says thrift shoppers are as varied as the merchandise they seek, with research indicating each year more Americans shop in thrift stores than in factory outlet malls. According to statistics from the Association of Resale Professionals, in 2014 First Research estimated the resale industry in the United States had annual revenues of about $17 billion, with antique stores having 13 percent of those sales.

“According to America’s Research Group, a consumer research firm, about 16-18 percent of Americans will shop at a thrift store during a given year,” according to NARTS and other sources. “For consignment/resale shops, it’s about 12-15 percent. To keep these figures in perspective, consider that during the same time frame; 11.4 percent of Americans shop in factory outlet malls, 19.6 percent in apparel stores and 21.3 percent in major department stores.”

Goodwill Industries alone generated $5.37 billion in retails sales from more than 2,000 stores, and it has a strong presence in Kingsport and the surrounding areas.

Goodwill Industries of Tenneva has 14 stores across 17 counties of Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia including three each in Kingpsort and Johnson City and two in Bristol, Tenn. The largest Kingsport store is in the Green Acres Shopping Center, overseen by store manager Glenna Collins. Among Goodwill’s offeringsa are housewares, furniture and clothing

Once, Collins said a woman resold a coin set she bought for $1.97 plus tax for $450.

Among other area non-profit thrift stores:

— The Salvation Army Family Store supports the operations of the Salvation Army downtown. Other Salvation Army thrift stores are in Bristol, Tenn., and Johnson City.

Major Alan Hill of the Kingsport Salvation Army said the stores sell “a little bit of everything,” from clothing to furniture and housewares. Hill said some more interesting items the store has sold include jewelry, military patches and badges dating back to World War I. Like most thrift operations, the Salvation Army will take donated vehicles or boats as long as they work and can be moved.

— The Community Clothes Closet in Church Hill grew out of a women’s circle of the First United Methodist Church of Church Hill but is a separate not-for-profit entity. Store Manager Jo Seals since 1995 it has put about $2 million back into the community through sales including furniture, housewares and clothing.

Sometimes, the Clothes Closet staffers get surprises. Once, Seals said, volunteers found a pistol in the pocket of an antique jacket that had belonged to a lady who had died. ”I just called the police and they came and got it,“ Seals said. ”There were bullets in the other pocket.“

Another time, someone left live chickens in front of the store, which she said were handled by the Humane Society, and that a man once bought a first edition book there worth $600 for $1 but kept it instead of reselling it. And the store recently sold an Evel Knievel action figure in the box for $270 on eBay.

”We sort of limit resellers,“ Seals said. ”Most of it is grandparents with children who can’t afford to spend $35 on a shirt.“

— In contrast, at the Habitat ReStore, Kingsport, store Manager Milburn Lane said about two-thirds of the shoppers are resellers. Each Tuesday morning, he said that of about 30 that line up at the front door at opening time 20 are resellers, including antique dealers and store owners, and 10 buying for themselves. A second ReStore opened recently in Johnson City. In February of 2016, Habitat, which supports Holston Habitate for Humanity, reached $1 million in sales.

Lane said the store has a variety of household items and building materials, as well as antiques and collectibles that have ranged from Beatles collectibles to a grand piano from the 1800s.

In addition, Frontier Health has a Frontier Industries Thrift Store in Johnson City.