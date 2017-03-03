Interior designer says move things around, change up color for new look

“One of the quick and easy ways to improve the look of a house is to make a change,” Connie Whitaker, owner and operator of Designer’s View Classic and Creative Interior Design, said of moving furniture. “People sometimes get in a run and they leave things the same forever.” Each room, she said, should clear focal point in each room, a sofa or other piece of furniture, art work, a wall or an architectural feature of the home.

Rearranging furniture in a room or throughout a house also can be accompanied by curating, which Whitaker said simply means being selective about what is used. Ask is it functional, is it your style and do you really need it, she said. People can develop attachments to furniture or other items handed down from family or friends. “People are a little bit like hoarders,” Whitaker said.

If new furniture or rearranging won’t work, slip covers or new pillows can give a new look. And instead of having all the same style or type of furnishings, she said different styles and ages of furniture can be mixed and matched to reflect a personal style. Having everything Duncan Phyfe, traditional, primitive, Edwardian or mid-century modern has been replaced with eclectic, a mixture.

“The quickest thing is to paint,” Whitaker said, adding that new curtains also can make a dramatic impact for not-so-dramatic amounts of money. Going to a new color scheme or to a more neutral color pallet with more pronounced colors in sections is another option. However, she said painting can be expensive unless you do it yourself.

Except in more historic homes or homes where that is the style, she said wallpaper is more for accent walls. In some cases, she said wallpaper can be painted over, much as wood paneling has been painted over or paint washed over in years past. “You would be surprised how many wall of paneling I’ve painted,” Whitaker said.

“A lot of people are kind of going to the coastal look,” Whitaker said of a neutral pallet contrasted with navy blue and white. Taupes and silver also are becoming popular, she said.

“Colors of nature really are what are really trending in 2017,” Whitaker said. The color of the year for Pantone, a color company, is Greenery, a bright yellow and green, while she said many paint companies are predicting mushroom, warmer than taupe but cooler than gray, will be hot this year. The Benjamin Moore color is called Shadow, rich royal amethyst can fade into a soft lilac. The trendy colors don’t have to be a whole room but can be an accessory or a wall.

As for hiring an interior designer, Whitaker said that does not necessarily mean a drawn-out process over weeks or months. She said an hour or two of advice and input can get people in the right director. Help with paint color selection is one of the most common requests of interior designers, she said.

“Never select in a store,” Whitaker said. Instead, she said get paint chips or better small bottles of sample paint. The sample paint can be applied to poster board and examined in various times of the day as light changes. A related option is changing the type of light, since fluorescent lights are cooler than old-fashioned incandescent lights. She said LED lights are becoming more popular.

As for window treatments, she said a variety of colors and patterns are available and reusing existing curtain rods and hardware can save money and time. Replacing curtains can be cheaper than painting, depending on the room size and number of windows.

Hiring an interior designer or even having a friend come over and look at your house gives you a different set of eyes and different perspective. And as a designer not working for a paint, furniture or drapery seller, she doesn’t have a financial benefit from the client choosing a specific item or brand. Above all, she said, “is your home should be a reflection of you and your style no matter what the current trends.”

Whitaker works throughout the Tri-Cities from her home base in Piney Flats. She can be reached at connie.whitaker2@gmail.com.