KCS accepting zoning and tuition applications for 2017-18 school year

Parents who would like to request their child attend a different city school instead of one for which their child is zoned, must apply for a zoning exception. Parents of students who are not legal residents of the City of Kingsport must submit a tuition application to attend Kingsport City Schools. Parents or legal guardians must apply annually for their child’s tuition and zoning status, even if they attended Kingsport City Schools during the preceding school year.

Applications can be found online at k12k.com by at 2017-18 Zoning and Tuition Application or if need be, in-person at the KCS Administrative Support Center, 400 Clinchfield Street, second floor, downtown Kingsport. Application deadline is April 30.

The following are excerpts from the Kingsport Board of Education’s policies and procedures for zoning and tuition:

· Parents or legal guardians must apply annually for their child’s tuition and zoning status.

· Students who are not legal residents of the City of Kingsport shall pay tuition charges as approved annually by the Board of Education.

· Failure to pay tuition will disqualify a student’s application for the next year.

· Tuition students are accepted and zoning exceptions are granted only if current enrollment permits.

· The system does not provide bus transportation for tuition or zoning exception students, except in specific circumstances.

Criteria for zoning exceptions are as follows:

· Documented medical reasons

· Child care availability

· An expected move to a different zone

· Specialized school programs

· A fifth or an eighth grade student with a previous zoning exception

· Documented justifications related to the child’s specific educational experience

The school system utilizes the following order when placing students:

1. Zoning and tuition for Kingsport City Schools employees and retirees, as well as City of Kingsport employees

2. Zoning exception reapplications

3. Siblings of currently enrolled out-of-zone students

4. New zoning exception applications

5. Tuition reapplications

6. Siblings of currently enrolled tuition students

7. New tuition applications for out-of-district residents

To find out the school for which your child is zoned, please refer to the online School Zones and Street Directory listed under the “School Zones and Street Directory” link under “Parents” at k12k.com, or call KCS Administrative Support Center at (423) 378.2100.

For more information please contact Jim Nash at (423) 378.2169 or visit k12k.com.