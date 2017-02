The following video is broken into four sections of about 13-14 minutes each and covers most of the significant aspects of that debate, including some heated exchanges and finger pointing.

In made the mistake of shooting the entire 80 minute discussion video uninterupted, and later discovered the file was too large to transfer off of my phone. As a result, I had to edit it down into segments of 15 minutes or less on my phone and then download those videos on YouTube.