Saint Dominic School holds Star Wars-themed Math and Science Night

The Saint Dominic Cathloic Schools’ Star Wars Math and Science Night, held in the school gym, included the female droid created in memory of Katie Johnson, a young girl who passed away from cancer, school Principal Tucker Davis explained. The school during the week took donations for the "Make a Wish Foundation."

For more information on the female droid, go to R2KT.com and click on "birth of a droid."

In the school gym were Darth Vader, a Storm Trooper, a Bike Scout Trooper and Princess Leia. After hands-on activities was a demonstration and discussion about the operation and construction of characters and their outfits. Students were encouraged to dress as their favorite Star Wars character.