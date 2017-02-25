logo

Kindergarten registration

Sullivan kindergarten registration set March 16

BLOUNTVILLE — On Thursday, March 16, Sullivan County Elementary Schools will welcome and register all kindergarten students who will be attending Sullivan County Schools during the 2017-18 school year. Applications for preK enrollment (at Central Heights, Holston Elementary, Emmett Elementary, Bluff City Elementary, Sullivan Gardens, Blountville Elementary, Ketron Elementary) will also be accepted. Registration will be open at each elementary school from noon until 7 p.m.

As a reminder, students must turn 5 on or before Aug. 15 to be eligible for kindergarten. PreK students must turn 4 on or before Aug.15 to be eligible for PreK.

To register a child for school, parents need to bring:

• Proof of residence

• Immunizations and up-to-date physical recorded on official Tennessee Immunization Certificate

• Record of kindergarten physical signed on immunization record

• Social security card (or copy)

• Official birth certificate (or copy of official, mother’s copy is not acceptable)

Questions may be directed to your local school or to the Sullivan County Department of Education at 354-1000.

