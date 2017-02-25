Sullivan kindergarten registration set March 16

As a reminder, students must turn 5 on or before Aug. 15 to be eligible for kindergarten. PreK students must turn 4 on or before Aug.15 to be eligible for PreK.

To register a child for school, parents need to bring:

• Proof of residence

• Immunizations and up-to-date physical recorded on official Tennessee Immunization Certificate

• Record of kindergarten physical signed on immunization record

• Social security card (or copy)

• Official birth certificate (or copy of official, mother’s copy is not acceptable)

Questions may be directed to your local school or to the Sullivan County Department of Education at 354-1000.