Tom Wolfe and Junior Johnson's 'Greatest American Hero' reunion at BMS

BRISTOL, Tenn. (Aug. 29, 2005) - These days there aren't too many places in the United States, or in the world for that matter, where NASCAR stock car racing is unknown.

That wasn't the case 40 years ago.

That's when author Tom Wolfe visited North Wilkesboro (N.C.) Speedway and wrote an article about his experiences for an article that appeared in Esquire Magazine.

Wolfe isn't credited with putting NASCAR on the map in 1965, but he did bring the sport, which at the time competed almost exclusively in the Southeast, to the attention of many people in all 50 states and around the world.

By focusing on one of the biggest racing stars of that era, Wolfe's article - named "The Last American Hero is Junior Johnson. Yes!" - also helped create an image of NASCAR that captured the imagination of a nation.

In 1973, a mostly fictionalized movie, based on the article and called "The Last American Hero," was made. It starred Jeff Bridges as Junior Jackson, a bootlegging stock car driver obviously patterned after Junior Johnson.

Four decades after Wolfe and Johnson came together at North Wilkesboro and made literary history, they met up again,this past weekend at Bristol Motor Speedway. For Wolfe, it was the first time he'd been to a race since 1965.

He was amazed 40 years ago at the traffic jams created by 17,000 spectators heading toward the speedway. He wasn't prepared for what he saw Saturday at Bristol with the mayhem created by 160,000 spectators.

"I saw enough RVs out there today to populate most towns," Wolfe said Saturday. "It's astounding to me how many people are now interested in stock car racing. ... I had no idea what I was getting into (in 1965) except there was one editor at Esquire who was familiar with the legend of Junior Johnson, and that's all I had to go on. But it was a totally new scene to me."

By 1965 Johnson had been racing royalty for more than a decade. In the event Wolfe attended Johnson won the pole, dominated the race and took home the trophy. That was impressive to Wolfe, but what was more impressive was the way people treated the driver.

"I just noticed that everybody gave him a lot of room and that impressed me," Wolfe said. "I don't get that much room."

Johnson said he always cheated just enough to win at his home track of North Wilkesboro. It was a lucky break that a writer from a national magazine happened to be there at that moment in time to document the events of that race weekend.

Wolfe said he didn't know at the time how much of an impact the article would have on stock car racing.

"To me it was always really fascinating because it is truly the 100 percent American sport," he said. "And also I grew up in the South in Richmond and I just knew that this was something big. It was so different.

"It was technological. Junior had a Dodge skin (car body) and what was under there - God knows what it was. I hadn't seen anything like that and I just wrote what appealed to me. This was the South nobody knew about."

It would have been hard to predict 40 years ago that NASCAR would expand out of its U.S. birthplace and race coast to coast, north and south, and even in Mexico. More people can attend a race now in gigantic venues, and across the nation and world hundreds of millions of people can watch the races on TV.

The Wolfe article may have helped spread NASCAR fever nationwide, but he said the soul of the sport is still here.

"It's so hard now to say you've got regionalism, but regionalism was such an important part of NASCAR in the beginning because with regionalism came these drivers," Wolfe said. "The automobile manufacturers had discovered this ‘hell for leather' spirit that they had in the mountain that had nothing to do with the automobile industry. But they found they could use it."

Wolfe knows Johnson and many of his contemporaries learned to drive hauling moonshine. On Saturday he asked Johnson how the new drivers of today learned to drive.

"I don't really know because some of them are in there pretty young and they sure don't have the experience," Johnson said. "I think the cars are engineered to where all they got to do is mash the gas and turn the wheel. I know when I started you had to walk the ladder up to get to the top, but I was in a better business than the racers were so I was at the top when I got there."

The article also introduced the phrase "good ol' boy" to the masses. Wolfe had heard the phrase often at his father's farm in Virginia, but he'd never seen it in print. It was originally intended as complimentary, but Wolfe feels it probably has become a derogatory term today.

"It has evolved that way, but my biggest pride as a phrase-maker is introducing that term into print," he said. "I just thought it was a phrase that describes a whole culture, a whole way of looking at life."