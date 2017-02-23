Cherokee health sciences students earn 'Stop the Bleed' certification

The program, which was held Feb. 7, teaches potential bystanders of an accident how to stop a person from life-threatening blood loss due to injury.

The course encourages and empowers bystanders to act quickly and take control of the situation before first responders arrive to the scene. Applying this knowledge could save a person’s life.

The class taught students proper use and placement of types of bleeding control devices such as a tourniquet.

Attendees also learned how to visually differentiate a venous bleed from an arterial bleed, to elevate a wound to decrease bleeding, how to apply direct pressure to the injured site, and how to properly assess pressure dressings post application.

In addition to course instructors Ray Heim, Trauma Program Manager, and Carol Jones, Injury Prevention Coordinator, students were spoken to by various health professionals from emergency medicine: Sullivan County EMS staff, helicopter pilots, and flight nurses.

These men and women gave a description of his or her job, characteristics of the type of person it takes to perform his or her job, and stressed the importance of teamwork and that the patient is always the priority.

Students took a tour of a Wellmont One helicopter, an ambulance, a Kingsport Fire Department fire truck, and the major trauma section of the Holston Valley Emergency Room. It was an awesome experience for the students to partake in, and was much needed information to share with future health professionals.