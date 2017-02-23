Cherokee NJROTC cadets visit Tennessee Museum of Aviation

The pride of the Tennessee Museum of Aviation are two P-47 “Thunderbolts”, aircrafts dating back to World War II and of which less than 12 are currently flying worldwide.

The 3,500 square-foot hanger is also home to many other types of aircraft, including a North American T-28 Trojan and a replica of the 1902 Wright Glider.

“These planes were unbelievable,” one cadet is quoted with saying, “And to be with the tour guides and listen to their stories was an honor.”

Cherokee cadets who attended are as follows: Nathaniel Adams, Skylar Altman, Jacob Amey, Laura Andrews, Summer Barker, Abigail Berndt, Kendall Chamberlain, Aaron Gatewood, Shannah Gray, Kaydi Grayam, Theodore Hall, Hayley Herron, Kenneth Hood, Timothy Honeycutt, Alexys Isom, Brooke Johnson, Sydney Lilly, Elizabeth Massengill, Jewel McGregor, Trevor Mclain, Preston Russell, Ridge Russell, Kameron Sauceman, Chris Seals, Michael Slone, Brent Smith, Hunter Smith, Gabriel Stowe, Bradley Thacker, Alonte Villa, Mckenzie Warden, and Heather Whitt.

Special thanks to Cadet Theodore Hall for his contribution to this article.

- Public Affairs Officer Cadet Lieutenant Commander Madison Davis