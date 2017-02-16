Johnson City schools out Friday for illness, Monday for President's Day

JOHNSON CITY — Johnson City public schools have joined area schools closing for illness. The school system announced Thursday that it would be closed Friday for illness and it already was to be closed Monday for President’s Day. Kingsport City Schools and Washington County, Tenn., schools are closed Thursday and Friday for illness, and Hawkins and Sullivan counties were closed Monday and Tuesday. School officials report a mix of flu, stomach and intestinal viruses, norovirus, strep and sinus infections. Kingsport students are to return Monday, while Hawkins students are to be out for President’s Day.