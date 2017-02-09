Kingsport City Schools recognizes National School Counseling Week

KCS is joining all public school districts in America in acknowledging the tremendous effect school counselors can have in helping students achieve school success and ensure college and career readiness.

“KCS has an outstanding team of school counselors with a unique combination of training and experience that makes them an integral part of our total education program,” KCS Superintendent Lyle Ailshie said. “All of our school counselors are actively engaged in helping students examine their abilities, strengths, interests and talents. They work in a partnership with parents to help them face the challenges of raising children in today's world. They focus on positive ways to enhance students' social/personal, educational and career development; and they work with teachers and other educators to provide an educational system where students can realize their potential and set healthy, optimistic aspirations for themselves.”

More than 30,000 school counselors nationwide will be participating in the week's festivities. Many school counselors will be hosting special events and activities to call attention to the myriad benefits of a comprehensive school counseling program.

More information can be found on ASCA's website, www.schoolcounselor.org.

The American School Counselor Association (ASCA) is a worldwide nonprofit organization based in Alexandria, Va. Founded in 1952, ASCA supports school counselors' efforts to help students focus on academic, personal/social and career development so they not only achieve success in school but are prepared to lead fulfilling lives as responsible members of society. The association, which is the school counseling division of the American Counseling Association, provides professional development, publications and other resources, research and advocacy to more professional school counselors around the globe.