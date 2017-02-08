Phlebotomy students graduate TCAT Feb. 8

The graduates are Alexis Buhro, Mindy Hill and JoAnna Proffitt from Carter County, Harlee Gillenwater and Libby Baker of Sullivan County and Lourdes Hernandez-Gonzalez of Washington County. In 49 hours of study to be completed over four weeks, students learn how to draw blood via venipuncture or skin puncture. The course, taught by Cathy Ashburn, registered nurse, prepares students for the National Phlebotomy Certification Exam and employment as a phlebotomist.

To enroll, students must be at least 18 years of age and a high school graduate. The cost of the course is approximately $530, which includes tuition and fees, textbooks, materials, and required liability insurance. For additional information, call (423)-543-0070 or go to www.tcatelizabethton.edu for an application to enroll and the 2017 training schedule.