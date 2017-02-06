Kingsport releases proposal to spur new home construction

During the 2015 One Kingsport visioning process, participants identified needs in Kingsport’s housing options, most notably the need for additional apartments, professional housing, public housing and middle income homes.

Spinning out of the visioning process was a number of committees, each one focusing on a different topic. The housing committee is led by former Mayor Jeanette Blazier and its members have worked on coming up with ideas on how to fill those housing gaps.

While the need for new professional and public housing and apartments are being addressed, middle income housing options are still lacking.

An idea pitched by city staff on Monday to help fill this need was the Quality Neighborhood Improvement Program, which aims to provide incentives for new home builders.

Development Services Director Lynn Tully noted the program at this point is in draft form and could change before final approval by the Board of Mayor and Aldermen.

According to information provided to the BMA on Monday, the QNI program takes advantage of three existing tools available in the recent past. Tools including pre-paid sewer tap discounted bundles, amenities (park space) purchase or donation and improvement districts, which are used for specific upgrades to public infrastructure.

From $215,000 of One Kingsport funds, Tully said a development may be pre-approved for improvements of up to $175,000 or until all funds are depleted. The program would cover no more than an average of $7,000 per newly created lot, regardless of how many of the three tools are utilized.

An award would be granted at the purchase of sewer taps, improved amenity or construction of infrastructure improvement, the draft proposal states. The new housing lots must be within the city limits, must include at least five new lots and all amenities must be publicly dedicated and include a mandatory 20-year homeowner association maintenance contract.

“We’ve talked to new subdivision developers and they’re very supportive,” Tully said. “The biggest problem (developers) are having is lot costs, making it hard to build in the $150,000 to $200,000 range.”

Over the past 35 years, the average cost of land for a new home in Tennessee has risen from $11,885 to $60,000. Construction costs in Tennessee have gone from an average $22,000 in 1975 to approximately $180,000, Tully said.

“We looked at an expansion of our materials agreement, a reduction of developer fees and that didn’t reduce the price significantly,” Tully said.

What the issue really comes down to is the age of the city’s housing stock compared to its sister city. The highest concentration of houses in Kingsport were built between 1950 and 1959, 18 percent. In Johnson City, the highest concentration (19 percent) were built since 2000.

“We have lots of existing homes, but not a lot of newer homes in that price range,” Tully said. “We’re missing a segment here.”

And given that Kingsport sees its population increase by approximately 20,000 people during the day, city leaders would like to see at least some of those people live in the Model City and not just commute into town.

The BMA is not scheduled to take action on the proposal at Tuesday’s regular meeting. The matter is expected to come before city leaders later this month.

Alderwoman Colette George asked about the five lot requirement and if something could be done for developers who may own five lots in different parts of town. George said Kingsport has 95 lots for sale, each one under $40,000, but how many are in groups of five are probably few in number.

“I’d love to see infill, and I’d like to see a way to not close the door (on those developers),” George said. Mayor John Clark and the other aldermen appeared to agree.

Tully said that would definitely be something city staff would think about including in the program.