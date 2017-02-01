Jaws and Hero together again at BMS

Darrell Waltrip and Junior Johnson came to Bristol Motor Speedway as driver and owner more than 20 years ago and accomplished something that may never be duplicated.

They won seven races in a row together, and Thursday BMS honored them and a handful of other drivers with plaques in front of the new Bruton Smith Building.

Following the ceremony, Waltrip and Johnson were joined inside by Fox Sports analyst Mike Joy to tell a few tall tales at a charity banquet to raise funds for the International Storytelling Center in Jonesborough.

When they worked together as driver and owner, Johnson and Waltrip shared a somewhat adversarial relationship, which was rekindled for the pleasure of the audience Thursday as they bantered back and forth at each other for well over an hour.

Waltrip showed how he earned the

nickname "Jaws."

"My brother Michael lived with the Pettys, and he and Kyle were buddies and shared a room together," Waltrip said. "So Michael and ‘The King' (Richard Petty) are sitting on the couch one night watching TV and eating popcorn, and ‘The King' asks Michael, ‘Where'd you learn about

racing?'

"Michael said, ‘Everything I know about racing I learned from my brother,' and Richard said, ‘You don't know much, do you.'"

When Johnson and Waltrip started racing together in 1981, Waltrip visited the shops in North Wilkesboro, N.C., and wanted to lend a hand and impress Johnson.

After all, Johnson was a living legend and a man Hollywood made movies about.

Johnson told him to "bance" a stack of tires, which he took to mean bounce because he had seen tires bounced by crewmen before to make sure they didn't leak.

After a while, some had gotten away and rolled down hills and all over the place when Johnson came out of the shop and said, "Boy, what the

hell you doing?"

"I said, ‘Junior, I'm bouncing the tires like you told me,'" Waltrip said. "He said, ‘Get them tires gathered up and get over on that bubble machine get them tires banced (balanced) like I told you.'

"So, I knew right away we were going to have a communication problem."

Johnson talked about his early days as a driver in the 1950s and how NASCAR and Bill France tried to get the star drivers to run for the championship.

Johnson said that for a time he wasn't interested in racing full time because he was busy pursuing his other career - running moonshine.

"He (France) said I was committed to racing," Johnson said. "I looked at him for a minute and said, ‘I'm not committed to racing. I'm a bootlegger. I don't race on the racetrack, I race down the highway.'"

Johnson and France were having breakfast at the time of this conversation and Johnson looked down at France's bacon and eggs and said, "That pig was committed to your breakfast. That chicken was involved. I'm involved."

When it came to bending the rules, Johnson had the saying, "It ain't necessarily cheating unless you get caught."

"That's where he was committed and I was just involved," Waltrip said.

Waltrip talked about how Johnson had various ways of motivating him and teammate Neil Bonnett.

For example, Johnson had a habit of traveling between the different race shops and telling crews for each team that the other had claimed they were going to "Kick your butt, this weekend."

If Waltrip had a huge lead and decided to back off a little to save the car, Johnson had a tendency to call him on the radio and say, "You ain't laying down on me are you boy?"

Waltrip told one of his favorite motivational radio conversations with Johnson.

"We got an old dog car down there that weekend, barely would keep up, and the furthest up I'd been in the race that whole day was like 15th," Waltrip said. "I'm racing with Dave Marcis, for Pete's sake. Junior comes on the radio and says, ‘Darrell, the next lap is that halfway money. Go on up there and get it'.

"I said, ‘What!' I appreciate the confidence but that ain't gonna happen."

When asked if he motivated all his drivers that way, Johnson said he didn't have to for all of them.

"I had some of them who would go up there and take the race away from everybody at certain times and get on the sofa the rest of the time,"

Johnson said. "Darrell was OK. He just didn't understand he was supposed to win from start to finish."

Johnson may not have been the easiest man to understand, at least for Waltrip.

For example, Waltrip never could understand why Johnson used mules and a plow for his garden when he had a brand new tractor on his farm.

Johnson said that was just the way he was brought up, and to this day he still has a couple of mules on his farm.

"In 1991, I decided to start my own team, and Junior was still racing then - he had Bill Elliott driving for him," Waltrip said. "So somebody went to Junior and said, ‘Hey Junior, what do you think about old D.W. starting his own team,' and he said, ‘Well, he'll finally have an owner as smart as he is.'

"Think about it. It didn't hit me right off either, what he was saying about me."