Mount Carmel students make donations to HCHS for BOE Appreciation Day

On Friday Larkins and his wife Kathy delivered all the items that had been contributed by students on his behalf to the HCHS shelter in Rogersville.

“Among the items contributed were cleaning supplies, pet toys, leashes, collars, treats, litter, dog and cat food, and much more,” said HCHS manager Sandy Behnke. “We were thrilled and he was very happy as well.And all the students at Mt Carmel School.”

The HCHS accepts donations during business hours Tuesday through Satureday noon to 5 p.m.

Contributiosn can be dropped off or mailed to: Hawkins County Humane Society, 5180 Hwy 11W P.O. Box 217, Rogersville,TN 37857

For more informaton call (423)272-6538.