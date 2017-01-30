Go Fund Me account set up for family that lost $300K in arson, theft

On Jan. 15 a group of thieves broke into Express Hauling on Rt. 70N just nort of Rogersville and stole well over $100,000 in tools and equipment.

The thieves then decided to vandalize what was left by burning the building down to the ground destroying everything inside including three of his dump trucks in the process.

The estimated value of all the items lost in the fire is in excess of $300,000.

Although there was an arrest, this was a tremendous loss for the family because the business was the only source of income for the family. Luckily the police were able to recover most of the stolen tools, but majority was lost in the fire.

Every item that was recovered is being processed and documented by the sheriffs office and will take a while before they are returned. There was no insurance on the building or the contents including three dump trucks, which were total loss.