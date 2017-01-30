Cherokee NJROTC earns high scores in 'Bull Dog Challenge' drill meet

Armed platoon, which placed 1st overall, was commanded by Cadet Lieutenant Jonathan Newhouse and consisted of cadets Jonathan Thacker, Jared Taylor, Ethan Kemp, Bradley Thacker, Nathaniel Adams, Jesse Harrell, Autumn Hazen, Olivia Jacobson, Danika Williford, William Clevinger, Madison Williams, Nicole Jacobson, and Larinda Henley.

Cherokee placed 3rd in Platoon Military Inspection. All forty participating cadets were inspected and they were led by the Commanding Officer, Cadet Commander Jared Taylor.

Cherokee’s athletic team was commanded by Cadet Jayren Collins and consisted of cadets Gary Johnson, James Phillips, Donald Kiser, Nathaniel Adams, David Johnson, Bradley Thacker, Brent Smith, Brooke Johnson, Leslie Mason, Erika Aguilar, Larinda Henley, Heather Whitt, Virginia Hale, Olivia Jacobson, and Nicole Jacobson. They placed 2nd overall in the push-ups portion of the competition and 3rd overall in the curl-ups portion of the competition.

Unarmed platoon, which placed 5th overall, was commanded by Cadet Commander Jared Taylor and consisted of cadets Jonathan Thacker, Jared Short, Zackary Strauss, Ethan Kemp, Bradley Thacker, William Clevinger, Olivia Jacobson, Jonathan Newhouse, Nicole Jacobson, Danika Williford, Brent Smith, Erika Aguilar, and Jesse Harrell.

Armed exhibition platoon, which placed 5th overall, was commanded by Cadet Lieutenant Commander Gary Johnson and consisted of cadets David Johnson, Brooke Johnson, Bradley Thacker, Johnny Pearson, Alex Mowell, Nathaniel Adams, Caleb Hamilton, Donald Kiser, Ethan Kemp, and Jared Taylor.

Unarmed exhibition platoon, which placed 4th overall, was commanded by Cadet Lieutenant Commander Alex Mowell and consisted of cadets Virginia Hale, Leslie Mason, Grace Templeton, Athena Barner, Danika Williford, Elizabeth Massengill, Julie Decaro, Abigail Berndt, Shannah Gray, Kaydi Grayam, Jewel Macgregor, and Kendell Chamberlain.

Cherokee color guard, which placed 5th overall, was commanded by Cadet Lieutenant Bradley Thacker and consisted of cadets Heather Whitt, Trey Winstead, and Johnny Pearson.

Cherokee’s academic team, which placed 7th overall, was commanded by Cadet Lieutenant Junior Grade Brent Smith and consisted of cadets Bradley Thacker, Alex Baxter, David Johnson, Gary Johnson, Jonathan Thacker, Jesse Harrell, Donald Kiser, Nathaniel Adams, and Jared Taylor.

By CHS NJROTC Public Affairs Officer- C/LCDR Madison Davis