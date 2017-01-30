Cherokee NJROTC cadet receives state's top award for volunteering

The program is an initiative from Volunteer Tennessee that seeks to recognize outstanding volunteers from each of Tennessee's 95 counties.

With the program now its ninth year, participating counties conduct a call for nominations and recognize one outstanding youth and one outstanding adult volunteer.

Those named a 2016 Governor's Volunteer Star will gather in Franklin, TN on February 12, 2017 to honor and celebrate volunteerism in Tennessee.

Cadet Davis is an active member of Cherokee High School Naval Junior Reserve Officers Training Corps (NJROTC).

She was selected from a pool of highly qualified cadets for the Battalion Public Affairs Officer (PAO) position.

In this capacity, she is directly responsible for developing a working relationship and maintaining a robust community relations program, and keeping internal and external publics informed on issues that may affect NJROTC.

Her academic prowess led to her selection for the American Legion JROTC Scholastic Medal recipient (2016) –To be eligible for this prestigious award the cadet must: (a) be in the upper 10 percent of the high school class in all courses other than Naval Science (b) be in the upper 25 percent of all Naval Science courses (c) demonstrate qualities of leadership (d) actively participate in constructive student activities, such as student organizations and athletics.

Cadet Davis maintains a rigorous academic schedule and is currently ranked among the top 15% in Cherokee’s class of 2017. Madison has personally completed 469 hours of community service while in serving NJROTC unit. She has contributed in a large way towards Cherokee Battalion’s accumulation of 6,214 hours of people, environmental, and school support oriented community service hours this year.

“Cadet Davis exemplifies the Navy’s core values of Honor, Courage, and Commitment,” said Cherokee NJROTC senior naval science instructor Clyde Schumate. “She has demonstrated a remarkable attitude towards ‘volunteerism’ within Cherokee High School’s NJROTC program. I can always count on her to be there in the trenches getting the story of the unit’s success and contributing to our mission ‘...to instill in students in United States secondary educational institutions the values of citizenship, service to the United States, personal responsibility and a sense of accomplishment’.”