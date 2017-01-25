Appalachian food, people focus Of Mildred Haun Conference speaker Sauceman

One of East Tennessee’s most acclaimed food writers and documentarians, Sauceman will be the keynote speaker during the seventh annual Mildred Haun Conference, set for Friday and Saturday, Feb. 3-4, at Walters State Community College in Morristown. The conference is free and open to everyone. This year’s theme is, “Foodways: the Intersection of Food in Appalachian Literature, Culture, Traditions and History.”

Sauceman’s keynote speech, at 2:15 p.m. Friday in the Judge William H. Inman Humanities Complex theater, is titled, “Dispatches from The Land of Dip Dogs and Dr. Enuf.” Sauceman will lead a pre-conference writing workshop on Saturday, from 10 a.m. to noon in Humanities Complex Room 102, titled, “Seeking the Story: Turkey Herder, Pitmasters, Ravioli Rollers, and Other Treasures from an Appalachian Loafer’s Logbook.”

A native of Greeneville, Sauceman is senior writer and associate professor of Appalachian Studies at East Tennessee State University, where he teaches, “The Foodways of Appalachia.” He has published six books and seven documentaries based on various forms of Appalachian food. He has penned numerous articles for national publications and writes a monthly food column, “Potluck,” for the Johnson City Press.

For all of his recognition as a food expert, Sauceman is quick to point out his lack of certain credentials.

“I’m not a gourmet,” he insists. “I am not a critic. I’m not qualified to do those things. What I think I am qualified to do is to tell the story of this region and its people, having grown up here and having eaten this food all my life. Food, to me, is the entry point to learning about the people of this culture.”

Sauceman’s people-focused approach to food writing can be traced to his earliest experiences at the table of his maternal grandmother, whose cooking, he said, was defined by two things: Farm proximity and Depression-era frugality.

The frugality, he explained, is “this idea of making things last — which didn’t mean a whole lot to a little boy, but it does to me now. The simple act of putting some milk-soaked bread into some hamburger meat and stretching that meat to twice its bulk tells a lot about my grandmother. …Not having a lot forces you to be creative, and that’s what happened with her.”

As influential as his grandmother’s cooking was, Sauceman attributes most of his passion for food to Trula Bailey, an African-American woman who cared for his grandmother during her last years in the home of Sauceman’s aunt.

“My aunt married into this family in the 1950s that had employed Trula probably since the ’30s,” he said. “She would read newspapers and magazines and books and find recipes. And she would take those recipes and make them her own.”

Along with being the first person to ever serve eggplant or mushrooms or apricot chiffon pie to Sauceman as a boy, Trula was much more to him than a source of good food.

“I owe Trula so much, not just in terms of food, but for what she did for my grandmother,” he said. “She rehabilitated my grandmother. She had my grandmother crocheting again. …She helped my grandmother regain her old personality.”

Trula’s mixing of good food with familial love and determination is reflected in a watercolor portrait of her that hangs in Sauceman’s dining room.

“What she’s holding in the watercolor is a whole-wheat muffin,” he said. “In Athens they became known as ‘Trula rolls’ because my uncle’s boys would stuff them in their pockets and take them to school and the kids loved them.

“No one has been able to replicate her muffins. She was not the kind of person to withhold her recipes and ingredients so that you couldn’t make it like she could. But there was something about her technique and her soul and her spirit that shaped those rolls.”

That description can be applied also to Sauceman’s approach to food writing: Finding the story behind the “technique, soul and spirit” that shapes the food.

“A lot of food writing that tends to dwell simply on describing food really bores me,” he said, “because I want to get the story behind who’s in the kitchen. Whose hands crafted that food?”

Sauceman has applied that style of storytelling to documentaries, produced by ETSU’s Office of University Relations and the Center for Appalachian Studies and Services. Titles include “Red Hot Dog Digest,” “Beans All The Way,” “Sunlight Makes it Sweeter: A Story of Sorghum” and “Ramps & Ruritans: Tales of the Revered and Reeking Leek of Flag Pond, Tennessee.”

Another of his documentaries features Bluff City’s famous Ridgewood Barbecue restaurant, the subject of his upcoming seventh book.

“The stories that really motivate me are the people stories,” he said, which is one of the reasons he decided the story of Ridgewood deserves an entire book. The book chronicles the restaurant’s founding by Grace Proffitt in 1948 as a beer joint, and Proffitt’s switch to barbecue in 1952, when Sullivan County became dry. The restaurant eventually was handed over to Proffitt’s son, Larry, a pharmacist, and is now run by his daughter, Lisa, a registered nurse.

“I admire the Proffitts for so many reasons,” Sauceman said. “Because of their knowledge of the land; because of their native intelligence... I mean, Larry has a sophisticated education, but he never forgot where he came from.

“…I like quirky stories, and I like incongruity in stories,” Sauceman added. “And here’s a barbecue joint run by health care professionals.”

Also during the conference:

• Well-known Appalachian food expert and New York Times bestselling author Amy Greene will read from her works at 10:15 a.m. on Saturday.

• Dr. Chris Baker, a professor of sociology at Walters State, will share from his colorful research in a presentation titled, “Whiskey’s Ecological Wonderland and Social Change in Appalachia” at 9 a.m. Saturday.

• Friday’s entertainment includes the ETSU Old Time Pride Band and High Lonesome Senate, Walters State’s bluegrass band. An Open Mic session will end the conference at 2:15 p.m. on Saturday.

While the conference is free, those planning to attend are asked to preregister. Box lunches will be available for $8 on Saturday for those who preorder. A complete schedule and registration information are available by clicking on the “schedule of events” icon at http://ws.edu/special-events/mildred-haun/default.shtm.