Applications open for WSCC study abroad courses

“There are study abroad trips to about 20 different countries around the world,” said Erika Stevens, assistant professor of Spanish. “They’re all in the summer and all for college credit.”

The trips are made possible through the Tennessee Consortium for International Studies, which represents 19 colleges and universities across the state. TnCIS sponsors an annual conference on international education and works to expand study abroad and international education opportunities for Tennessee college students.

The trip to Cuba, tentatively set for a June 5 departure, will be for three weeks. During the trip, students may take courses in American literature, Spanish, music appreciation, art and Afro-Latinamerica culture.

“The classes I’ll be teaching are elementary Spanish II and Intermediate Spanish I,” Stevens said. “The students will really be immersed in the culture and the language.”

Stevens said the Tennessee Board of Regents has declared Study Abroad a “high impact practice.” Study areas with that designation represent a pedagogical approach, “which requires an investment of time and energy over an extended period,” according to the TBR. High impact practices are described by the TBR as “evidence-based teaching and learning practices that have been widely tested and shown to be beneficial for college students.”

Stevens has seen the benefits of study abroad courses reflected by her students. Logan Noland, who participated in a Study Abroad trip to Spain in 2013, was so inspired by the trip that he became a language abroad teacher.

“When I went back to Spain this summer, he was there teaching English as a second language,” Stevens said. “He now has a job teaching English as a second language in Beijing, China.”

Noland initially traveled back to Spain after graduating from the University of Tennessee with plans to become a Spanish teacher.

“The Study Abroad program opens your horizons so much,” Stevens said. “Plus, it makes students more hirable when they put it on their resume. Employers are looking for people who are open to other cultures and languages.”

Applications for Study Abroad classes through TnCIS are open through February, 2017. Students are encouraged to apply as early as possible, however, and applications received after Feb. 11 will be considered on a space-available basis.

For more information on the Cuba trip and other Study Abroad trips available through Walters State, contact Erika Stevens at Erika.Stevens@ws.edu or (865) 774-5830, or go to TnCis.org.

