Two win Kindles in Bluff City Elementary MyON Reading Challenge
Community Contributor
•
Updated Today at 6:36 PM
BLUFF CITY — As part of Bluff City Elementary School's initiative to encourage students to read 20 minutes a day, the Sullivan County school has rewarded its two best MyON readers with Kindle Fires.
Chaz Carrier and Breanna Rutledge were recognized for being the top readers in grades 3-5 and grades K-2 for the first semester. Two more students will be awarded with Kindle Fires based on MyON growth for the second semester.