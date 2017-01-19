logo

Emmett Girls on the Run

Emmett running group donates $1,000 it won to fire victims

BRISTOL, Tenn. — The Emmett Girls on the Run, a group at Sullivan County’s Emmett Elementary School, was presented a check for $1,000 for having the most people registered for an annual 5K run Dec 3.

The girls unanimously voted to donate the  $1,000 to the Gatlinburg/Sevier County relief fund through Food City. On Dec. 6, the girls met with Steve Smith, president and CEO of Food City, to present the donation.

