Emmett running group donates $1,000 it won to fire victims
Updated Today at 6:43 PM
BRISTOL, Tenn. — The Emmett Girls on the Run, a group at Sullivan County’s Emmett Elementary School, was presented a check for $1,000 for having the most people registered for an annual 5K run Dec 3.
The girls unanimously voted to donate the $1,000 to the Gatlinburg/Sevier County relief fund through Food City. On Dec. 6, the girls met with Steve Smith, president and CEO of Food City, to present the donation.