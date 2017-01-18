Tusculum College to re-open Allison Gallery with artist reception for namesake

According to Wayne Thomas, dean of the School of Arts and Sciences and associate professor of English, the gallery has been relocated to the Shulman Center on the eastern side of the college campus. “The new location is spectacular,” Thomas said, “and we are excited to celebrate the re-opening with an exhibition from Clem Allison.”

The first show, a retrospective exhibition of Allison’s artwork over the course of his lifetime, will be available for viewing Jan. 18 through Feb. 15. There is no admission fee and the event is open to the public. Additionally, a closing reception will be held 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 10.

The Allison Gallery, named in appreciation of J. Clement Allison’s three decades of exemplary commitment to Tusculum College, was created to provide a venue for a variety of artistic experience. To further this mission, the gallery hosts the exhibitions of local and regional artists as well as exhibitions by Tusculum College’s art students.

Artists of regional and national prominence are displayed year round, providing a unique and useful tool for the college community by allowing students, faculty and staff to view and experience art from across the country without leaving the Tusculum campus.

The residents of Tusculum, Greeneville and other surrounding communities also benefit from the opportunity, provided by the Allison Gallery, to access art from across the country at a local, easy to reach location. In fact, The Allison Gallery is the only art gallery in the Greene County area containing exhibitions from a wide array of both national and local artists and one of only a few such galleries in the region.

