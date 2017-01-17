Kingsport City Schools accepting Hall of Fame nominations through May 1

“We are excited to begin the process to induct our third class into the KCS Hall of Fame,” KCS Superintendent Lyle Ailshie said. “Our current success as a district is due to the efforts of the excellent KCS employees that have served before us. Those key individuals have established the foundation of our world class journey and we are excited to recognize and honor them.”

The KCS Hall of Fame will feature up to two inductees annually in each of three different categories — “Legacy” (Retired pre-1960); “Tradition” (Retired 1960-1990); and “Modern Era” (Retired 1991-present). To be eligible for consideration, nominees must have been regularly employed by KCS for a minimum of five years and been retired from the district for a minimum of five years. Any former KCS employee meeting the eligibility criteria (regardless of employment type) may be considered.

The nomination form and additional information can be found on the Kingsport City Schools website at www.k12k.com.