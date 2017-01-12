Submit a scholarship application at Northeast State by March 1

The Northeast State office of Scholarship Programs administers more than 185 Foundation-related scholarships to help students pay college expenses. To be considered, students should submit the Online General Scholarship Application as well as the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA). First-time applicants to the College must also complete an application for admission. and general scholarship application for Foundation and Academic Work scholarships. The application deadline for Foundation-related scholarships is March 1.

Northeast State awards scholarships to qualifying applicants following a competitive review process. Foundation Scholarships may fund maintenance fees and even textbook costs for recipients. Northeast State also administers the Academic Work Scholarship and the Educational Access and Diversity Scholarship programs.

The Online General Scholarship Application qualifies a student only for Foundation and Academic Work scholarship consideration. A separate application must be completed for the Educational Access and Diversity program (June 1 deadline to apply).

To apply for available Foundation and Academic Work scholarships, go to www.NortheastState.edu/ScholarshipPrograms and complete the Online General Scholarship Application. For information, email scholarships@NortheastState.edu.