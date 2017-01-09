Bucs sign DB Cooper, TE Wick

Kaman Cooper Jr. of Warner Robins, Ga., and Evan Wick of Hallettsville, Texas, signed their national letters of intent to join the Bucs program this month, ETSU coach Carl Torbush announced.

Cooper, a 6-foot-2, 205-pound defensive back, played one season at Butler Community College.

“Kaman is an outstanding safety who has excellent size and the skills to play deep or short safety," Torbush said in a release from the university. "He fills an immediate need as we graduated starting safety Ryan Powers this past season.”

The 6-4, 240-pound Wick, who will play tight end for the Bucs, spent the past two seasons as a defensive end at Blinn Community College.

“Evan is a tremendous athlete as he started out playing basketball and ended up being a two-way player in football," Torbush said. "He brings athleticism and size and will give us immediate help at the tight end position.”

ETSU opens the 2017 season against Limestone on Saturday, Sept. 2, which will be the Bucs' first game in their new on-campus stadium.