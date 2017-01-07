Treacherous driving conditions across Virginia

RICHMOND -- The Virginia State Police spent the overnight hours responding to multiple calls across the commonwealth for disabled and crashed vehicles, the VSP reports just before 8 a.m. Saturday.

"Road conditions are treacherous and Virginians are advised to stay off the roads," VSP spokeswoman Corinne Geller writes.

As of 7 a.m. Saturday VSP troopers were on the scene of 21 disabled vehicles and 55 traffic crashes statewide, Geller reports. From midnight through 5 a.m. the VSP responded to 106 traffic crashes and 58 disabled vehicles statewide.

Those include 24 crashes and eight disabled vehicles in Division I-Richmond (Metro Richmond/Northern Neck/Tri-Cities), and the VSP was investigating a head-on crash involving a Caroline County deputy sheriff. At 5 a.m. a pickup truck crossed the centerline and struck the deputy's patrol vehicle. The deputy was transported to an area hospital for treatment of serious but non-life threatening injuries.

Geller reported one crash and five disabled vehicles in Division II-Culpeper (Fredericksburg/Culpeper/Warrenton/Harrisonburg/Winchester); and two crashes and five disabled vehicles in Division III-Appomattox (Charlottesville/Waynesboro/Staunton/Lynchburg/South Boston/South Hill).

In Southwest Virginia's Division IV-Wytheville (Wytheville/Dublin/Galax/Bristol/Vansant/Wise) the VSP reports 15 crashes and 11 disabled vehicles through the midnight to 5 a.m. time period.

There were 38 crashes and 12 disabled vehicles reported for Division V-Chesapeake (Hampton Roads/Tidewater/Eastern Shore/Williamsburg/Franklin/Emporia).

For road conditions in your area call 511 or visit www.511virginia.org and not 911 or #77.