Some rules for getting married in local churches

However, requirements of area churches for weddings of any sort in their buildings require things ranging from marriage counseling and approval of musical selections to the prohibition of flash photography and no removal of seasonal decorations. And some basically limit weddings to members, although among those some have exemptions for special circumstances.

At Munsey Memorial United Methodist Church in Johnson City, Administrative Assistant Laura Hesser said that members can get married there less expensively than non-members but that the church has tried to keep the fees for all reasonable.

For members, a $100 deposit is required to schedule a wedding. The fee is $250 for the santuary and $100 for the chapel, The organist is $200, the director $200 and others fees vary, including a nursery, reception hall use and additional musicians.

For non-members, a $500 deposit is required for a santuary wedding, which costs $1,000, and a chapel wedding is $400. The clergy expense is $300, and other expenses vary including a nursery, reception hall use and additional musicians.

Hesser suggested folks interested in a wedding at Munsey, or any church, contact the church to reserve a date and meeting with a pastor. Munsey’s number is (423) 461-8070, and the church website has information at munsey.org/wedding-policy. Munsey has about 2,500 members and on Sundays averages about 600 or 700 at morning services, Hesser said. For 2015, she said the church had eight weddings.

“For members or non-members, one of our pastors has to be involved in the service,” Hesser explained. She said the weddings at Munsey about about half members and half non-members, with the later category including those who make gave grown up in the church or have family at the chruch.

It is OK for marriages to be performed by ministers of other Christian faiths, she said, although the church limits music to being performed by the church organist and other music staff, i.e. no pre-recorded music is allowed. Also, the music staff must be consulted on all music selections, she said. Also, no flash photography is allowed during the wedding ceremony, and photographers are limited as to where they can work during the ceremony.

In addition, the church offers the services of volunteer wedding guild members, although she said they can work with a wedding director if the soon-to-be betrothed have one. In addition, a minimal supplement to existing flowers is allowed and under no circumstance will existing floral arrangements, such as ones for Christmas or Easter, be moved or removed for a wedding.

The rule is first-booked, first-served. Usually, she said it is not a problem to book a wedding although if other events such as another wedding, a funeral or concert could already have the sanctuary reserved.

Another requirement is that couples to be married at Munsey undergo pre-martial counseling. One session is with the officiating or participating Munsey clergyperson, while the three other sessions are with the Munsey minister of congregational care and counseling.

At First Baptist Church on Kingsport’s Church Circle, Pastor Marvin Cameron said for quite a while the church has limited use of its facilities for weddings to members. For members, charges are limited to the actual cost of paying custodians, musicians and kitchen workers, the later who work if a reception is held in the building.

“Typically, our deal is members and extended family of members, but we will make special exceptions,” Cameron said of a policy in effect for almost a decade. Outside ministers of other Christian faiths can officiate at the wedding, or can have him officiate. “All we try to do is recover the costs.” Usually, weddings are for members, children or grandchildren of members, former members who moved away or active members of other congregations that go to a church with too small of a sanctuary for their wedding.

For non-members, he said the charge is a couple of hundred dollars, and for all weddings other charges include the charges mentioned above. Normally, he said the church has from five to 10 weddings a year, although this year he said it has had about four.

The church has its main sanctuary, which in the 2000-member church usually has about 700 to 750 a Sunday, and a chapel that seats 80. In the rare occasion of non-member weddings, he said the policy has a clause that the scheduling is tentative up to 90 days before the ceremony.

Flash photography is not allowed during the ceremony.

For more information on scheduling a wedding at First Baptist, call (423) 247-4122.

At another Kingsport church, St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, the church website asks “anyone planning to get married in the church to visit first with one of our priests.” Jane Cox, administrator at the church, said the church gets two or three requests a year to use the facility from non-members. However, the building is open to weddings only of the Episcopal faith who are St. Paul’s members, she said.

“I have to tell them I’m sorry, I can’t do that,” Cox said, although she added that folks are welcome to have wedding photos on the outside grounds with advance notice. Among the other requirements, according to the website:

— “The couple must attend at least five hours of counseling sessions with one of our clergy. If the couple to be married live at some distance from Kingsport, they may receive their counseling from some source and provide proof of the counseling to Christ Church.

— “At least one of the two people getting married must have been baptized.

— “There must be 30 days’ notice before the ceremony can be performed.

— “If either one of the couple has been divorced, some extra time is needed to secure the bishop’s permission for the remarriage.

— “The wedding service will be conducted by one of our clergy and according to the Book of Common Prayer, the Episcopal Church’s worship resource.

— “Other members of the clergy of other churches are welcome to help officiate during the wedding ceremony.”

Photos are not allowed during the service, but videos can be taken then, Cox said. The site also says that “fees for weddings are available by notifying the church office. A couple who wishes to get married at St. Paul's, but who do not have the ability to pay the standard fees are encouraged to talk to one of our clergy. Lack of money will not be a hindrance in getting married in St. Paul's.” For more information, contact the church at (423) 245-5187.