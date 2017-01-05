VDOT snow crews ready to roll

WISE — Snowplow crews and contractors with the Virginia Department of Transportation’s Wise Residency are ready to roll into around-the-clock battle with the season’s first predicted measurable snow event.

With snow not yet flying in Wise at around noon Thursday, VDOT Wise Residency Maintenance Operations Manager “They call me MOM for short” Harmon Kilgore said crews expected to work 12-hour shifts into Saturday beginning at some point Thursday afternoon or certainly by early evening.

Lower lying areas were predicted to receive between 1-3 inches of the white stuff across the Wise Residency’s four county area of responsibility of Lee, Wise, Scott and Dickenson counties, while higher elevation areas of Wise and Dickenson — like the Town of Wise and High Knob areas and many areas of Dickenson — were forecast to receive between 2-4 inches.

That’s more than enough to make for slick driving conditions, particularly in the higher elevation areas. But Kilgore said the Wise Residency is fully stocked with more than 20,000 tons of road salt, a stock that has generally been depleted somewhat by January, but at this point in the season winter has been kind to the region — at least from a snow perspective.

“Our folks are rigged up, spreaders and hoppers and all of our our equipment, everything’s ready,” Kilgore said. “Our crews will work 12-hour shifts around the clock, probably starting later or certainly by the (7 p.m.-7 a.m.) night shift, until this thing stops, probably into Saturday. It’s creeping in on us, but we’re ready to go.”

Kilgore said the Wise Residency is at Level 3, which includes contractors.

“Our (VDOT) manpower is not what it used to be, so when we’re at Level 3 we bring in our contractors to help handle our routes,” he said.

As usual VDOT highway maintenance crews work primary routes first — like U.S. Routes 23 and 58, followed by the most heavily traveled secondaries and addressing lightly traveled secondary roads third on the priority list.