KLSC brings children Christmas cheer

Sixteen children had an early Christmas when Santa and Mrs. Claus arrived bearing gifts, thanks to the assistance of the KLSC. No funds from the squad's budget were used, as members donate money throughout the year for the event, along with accepting donations at a motorcycle show.

Approximately $150 was spent on each child, who were chosen with the help of area school officials. During Saturday's party at the KLSC headquarters, children were also treated to pizza, cake and a reading of the Biblical Christmas story. Families of the youngsters were also provided a box of grocery items.