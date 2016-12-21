Lobertini named assistant vice president of academic affairs at Tusculum

Lobertini comes to Tusculum from Clarke University in Dubuque, Iowa, where she served as dean of adult and graduate studies and interim chair of the Department of Accounting and Business Administration.

As assistant vice president for academic affairs, Lobertini will be responsible for the oversight of the operations of the Graduate and Professional Studies program, including delivery of instruction and support services and facilities at all off-site locations. She will work collaboratively with the vice president of enrollment management and marketing to assure GPS programs are fully enrolled and aggressively marketed.

Additionally, she will ensure compliance with the Principles of Accreditation of the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges and with other accrediting agencies and is responsible for developing and maintaining, while assuring accuracy of all administrative publications and policy documents for the GPS program.

“We are very pleased that Dr. Lobertini will be joining Tusculum College,” Tusculum President Nancy B. Moody said. “Her experience in working with adult students and their particular educational needs make her a perfect match for this position. We look forward to having her as part of our academic and administrative teams.”

In her career, Lobertini has served as dean of the College of Adult and Professional Studies at Friends University in Wichita, Kan., and as assistant dean and chair of the School of Continuing Studies and Academic Outreach at East Tennessee State University in Johnson City. She also served as department chair during her time at ETSU.

She has Doctorate of Education, in postsecondary and private sector leadership from East Tennessee State University, a Master of Arts in English from ETSU and a Bachelor of Arts in history from the University of Tennessee.

Dr. Lobertini has served on the Advisory Board for the Unicoi County/Erwin Head Start and for the County Crisis Center. She has also served as a recruiter, mentor and facilitator for the Tennessee Scholars Program and as a mentor and speaker for the Chamber of Commerce Youth Leadership Program.

A native of LaFollette, Tennessee, Dr. Lobertini is married to Paul Mareth and has two children, Leland Davidson and Emily Davidson.

Tusculum College, the oldest college in Tennessee and the 28th oldest in the nation, is a liberal arts institution committed to providing a liberal arts education in a Judeo-Christian and civic arts environment, with pathways for career preparation, personal development and civic engagement. Approximately eighteen hundred students are enrolled on the main campus in Greeneville and two off-site locations in East Tennessee. The academic programs for both traditional-aged students and working adults served through the Graduate and Professional Studies program are delivered using focused calendars.