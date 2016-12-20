Hawkins inmates recaptured after Wednesday night escape

Only two Hawkins County jailers were on duty guarding 76 inmates about 11:30 p.m. Wednesday when Travis Wayne Gunter, 26, and Bradley Allen Bond, 23, overpowered both guards and walked out the door.

Bond was in jail accused of the Jan. 25 beating and robbery of a pizza delivery man in Mount Carmel.

He was captured about 15 minutes after the escape less than a block from the jail.

Gunter had been lodged in the Hawkins County Jail accused in the Jan. 18 armed robbery of the Kenjo Market in Church Hill.

Hawkins County Sheriff Roger Christian said Greeneville police received a tip Thursday evening as to the whereabouts of Gunter, who had been put on the Tennessee Bureau of Investigations Ten Most Wanted list earlier in the day.

Gunter was arrested about 7:15 p.m. Thursday without incident at an apartment complex in Greene- ville after someone recognized him from media reports and called police.

Christian said Gunter, Bond and a third inmate, David Kelley, 20, 1172 Burem Road, Rogersville, hatched a scheme to fake illness and summon the guards.

Christian said it wasnt clear whether Gunter or Kelley faked the illness.

When the guards opened their cell to attend to the sick inmate, however, they were overpowered by Gunter and Bond.

According to a TBI report, Gunter chased one of the jailers toward the trusty sleeping area and struck the officer in the head with a sock that was stuffed with an item causing serious injury to the officers head.

Gunter then allegedly told the jailers to lie down or he would kill them. Gunter and Bond then fled the jail facility on foot, but Kelley stayed behind.

Gunter, who is facing new robbery and other charges in Greene County, will remain lodged in the Greene County Jail for the time being.

In Hawkins County, Gunter and Bond will face new charges of escape, two counts of aggravated assault, and conspiracy to facilitate escape.

Bond was arrested by Rogersville police and Hawkins County deputies minutes after the escape.

Rogersville Police Department Officer Chris Pinkston told the Times-News that officers descended quickly on the jail following the escape and found Bond hiding outside a residence about 200 feet behind the jail.

He was taken into custody without resistance, Pinkston said, but was transported to Hawkins County Memorial Hospital to be checked out because he was covered with what turned out to be a jailers blood.

Bond was then lodged in the Grainger County Jail.

Gunter was gone before we got there, but Bond was right behind the jail near a residence, Pinkston said. About six officers were there, and we located him real quick. (HCSO) Cpl. Keith Long and (RPD) Officer Pat Johnson were actually the first officers to see him.

Pat hollered at me on the radio and said hed seen someone run behind the house. I just ran across the creek, and as soon as I came out of the creek bed, thats when I saw him come out from underneath an above-ground pool.

Pinkston said he and RPD Officer George Henry actually apprehended Bond, who was wearing shorts and was very cold.

Gunter apparently fled the jail on foot to McKinney Avenue, a block behind the jail, where he stole a blue 2003 Dodge pickup from the residence of Charles Sharit. Pinkston said Sharit told police hed possibly left the keys in the truck.

A Kingsport Police Department K-9 unit responded to the scene and led police to the Sharit residence and up the driveway where the truck had been parked, confirming their belief that Gunter had stolen the truck.

After fleeing in the pickup, Gunter went to Greene County, where he is believed to have used a knife to rob the Quick Stop No. 16 market at the corner of Snapps Ferry Road and Kiser Boulevard about 2:30 a.m. Thursday.

Greene County police later found the Dodge pickup that Gunter had stolen in Rogersville and used in the robbery. It was abandoned on Vintage Lane near the Hartman Lane intersection.

Kelley is also being held without bond. Hed been in jail on probation violation and failure to appear charges and was additionally charged with criminal conspiracy to facilitate escape and criminal responsibility for conduct of another.

One of the jailers, Moretta Brookshire, was treated for injuries at Hawkins County Memorial Hospital and released. The other jailer, Scott Coffee, was treated and released from Holston Valley Medical Center.

Christian was in Nashville when the escape took place and arrived back in Rogersville Thursday morning.

He told the Times-News Thursday evening that it is not jail protocol to have only two jailers on duty at any given time.

The priority for Christian and his department Thursday was searching for Gunter.

With the arrest of Gunter, however, Christian said he also plans to investigate how the manpower in the jail reached such a low level.

Christian noted that a state corrections inspector recommended that the jail should have sufficient staff to where we can have an average of four to five jailers on duty.

That (recommendation) was done before I took over, and I cannot remember the exact numbers, Christian said. Thats not protocol (to have only two jailers on duty), and it must have been an unusual situation. One thing Im looking at is to see why that was.

If somebody calls in sick and you cant get ahold of anybody else, you have to do the best you can do. I think thats probably whats happened, but Im not real sure. My attention today has been getting this boy (Gunter) back, and then well have to complete our internal investigation.

Christian admitted that two jailers guarding 76 inmates was stretching it thin.

The new 236-bed Hawkins County Jail and Justice Center is expected to be completed later this year, although an exact completion date has not been released by county officials. Christian said construction cant get finished soon enough for him.

We have some violent offenders in jail, and our facility is not equipped to handle all of that, Christian said.