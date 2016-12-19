Tenn. FAFSA Frenzy day at Northeast State Jan. 10

The Tennessee Promise and state grant FAFSA deadline to apply is Jan. 17. Students who would like assistance will need to schedule an appointment with a financial aid staff member by going online to www.northeaststate.edu/fahelpcenter. Applicants signing up will see a list of items needed to bring to the appointment.

For additional information, contact the Northeast State office of Financial Aid at (423) 323-0252 or email the College’s Financial Aid Help Center at fahelpcenter@northeaststate.edu.