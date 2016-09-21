WSCC Music Theatre degree focuses on singing, dancing, acting

The Associate of Fine Arts degree with emphasis on musical theater combines curriculum from degrees in dance, music and theater. The coursework is patterned after similar programs at four-year institutions. Graduates may transfer credits toward four-year degrees or begin working in areas such as theaters, cruise ships, film studios and theme parks. The school’s service area includes Hawkins County, but enrollment has no residency requirements in- or out-of state.

“A Musical Theatre degree is called the triple threat, combining dancing, singing and acting,” said Laura Ritter, assistant dean of Humanities and department head for Music and Theatre. “On the music side, the vocal style in musical theater is a little different than a classical vocal-performance major. It’s geared toward the vocal styles found in musical productions.”

Ritter said establishing the musical theater program at Walters State follows about a decade of growth in that area of study among schools nationwide. The program is made possible at Walters State because of the college’s close relationship with Encore Theatrical Company in Morristown.

The community theater company was established in 2006 and has since partnered with the college to put on large-scale theatre productions in the Judge William H. Inman Humanities Complex theater on the Morristown campus.

“Encore provides highly developed community theater for a town the size of Morristown,” Ritter said. “They do a lot of musical productions and a lot of our students are involved in in those.”

Logan McGinniss, 19, who is beginning his second year as a theater student at Walters State, is among students initially drawn to the college through its collaboration with Encore.

“I got started in 2014, when I auditioned for ‘Shrek the Musical’ through Encore,” McGinniss said. “I had planned to go to Lipscomb University in Nashville, but I started talking to Walters State and became involved in their theatre department.”

McGinniss has since been involved in several large productions through Encore and Walters State. “The fact that they collaborate so well really appealed to me,” he said.

McGinniss plans to finish his four-year degree at Lipscomb and pursue a master’s degree. He said he would like to eventually teach, possibly at Walters State. “I enjoy performing and I really enjoy directing and teaching, too,” he said.

Musical theatre is among seven degree programs under Walters State’s Music and Theatre Department. Implemented last year, the new program evolved from the former professional entertainment degree, which provided training for jobs in the growing number of dinner attractions and entertainment venues in Sevier County.

“This degree just branches out a little bit from that and adds another theatrical component,” Ritter said. “Elements include how to develop a character and how to take the song that you’re singing and really sell it to an audience.”

For more information about the musical theatre program, contact Ritter at (423) 585-6969 or laura.ritter@ws.edu.